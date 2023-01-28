Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH Crypto Prices Take a Dive: Market Experiences Significant Pullback

Crypto News: As of January 27, 2023, the price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is currently trading at around $1,627.99 with a decline of 0.31%. This is down from its all-time high of nearly $65,000, which it reached in April 2021. Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is currently trading at around $1,581.71 having a decrease of 1.33%. This is also down from its all-time high of over $4,000, which it reached in May 2021.

The overall cryptocurrency market has experienced a significant pullback in recent months, with many altcoins also seeing declines in value. However, it's worth noting that the prices of cryptocurrencies can be highly volatile, and it's not uncommon for them to experience sharp price movements in both directions.

According to Bitfinex analysts, Bitcoin miners are slowing down their selling of the cryptocurrency. Data from the crypto analytics platform Glassnode shows that the flow of BTC from miner wallets to exchanges is at a three-year low. This suggests that miners are holding on to their Bitcoin rather than selling it. Bitcoin miners play a crucial role in powering the decentralized, peer-to-peer payments network of the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. They are rewarded for their efforts with newly minted Bitcoins. The market behavior of these miners is closely watched, as a decrease in selling pressure from this group is generally seen as a positive sign for the price of Bitcoin.

Major cryptocurrencies are trading as follows as on 9 am IST, 28 January 2023:

• Bitcoin : $23,405.72

(+1.29%)

• Ethereum : $1,614.69 (+1.53%)

• Tether : $1.02

(-0.03%)

• USD Coin : $1.00

(+0.00%)

• BNB: $311.83

(+1.29%)

• XRP : $0.4151

(-0.17%)

• Dogecoin : $0.08865

(+2.37%)

• Cardano : $0.3933

(+4.02%)

• Polygon : $1.17

(+5.43%)

• Polkadot : $6.67

(+2.35%)

• Tron : $0.0633

(+2.62%)

• Litecoin :$89.83

(+1.43%)

• Shibu Inu : $0.00001204

(+2.87%)

• Solana : $25.16

(+1.17%)

ALSO READ | What’s in store for real estate in the upcoming Union Budget 2023?

ALSO READ | Union Budget 2023: Stocks to look out for ahead of the Budget

Latest Business News