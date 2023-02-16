Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Crypto Gains Continue as Market Cap Reaches $1 Trillion and 24-Hour Trading Volume Surges

Bitcoin, which is the cryptocurrency with the largest market capitalization, saw a rise of 4.60% and was trading at $22,716 as of February 15. Meanwhile, Ethereum had a rise of 4.43% and was trading at approximately $1,578.99.

Edul Patel of Mudrex stated that after a recent decline, Bitcoin has bounced back and is currently being traded above $22,000. Patel identified that the next threshold for Bitcoin is at $22,260, which represents a level of resistance, while its support level is at $22,000.

Regarding Ethereum, Patel commented that it is also experiencing an upswing in value and is being traded above $1,500, which is aligned with Bitcoin's performance. However, despite the modest gains in both cryptocurrencies, the general trend in the market appears to be slightly bearish.

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ether (ETH), has experienced a steady decrease in its exchange supply over the past six months after the Merge. In September 2022, the Ethereum network underwent a significant upgrade by transitioning from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) network called the Merge.

Crypto analytics firm Santiment has shared on-chain data indicating that the amount of available ETH on exchanges has been consistently decreasing. Since the Merge, there has been a 37% reduction in the amount of ETH available on exchanges, which is generally viewed as a bullish signal since there is less ETH accessible for trading or selling.

Before the Merge, there were 19.12 million ETH, valued at $31.3 billion, on exchanges in September. As of the second week of February, the number has decreased to 13.36 million ETH, which is worth $19.7 billion.

Major cryptocurrencies are trading as follows as of 9 am IST, 16 February 2023 :

Bitcoin:$25,032.56 USD

+11.35%

Ethereum: $1,721.31 USD

+9.21%

Tether: $1.02 USD

+0.04%

USD Coin:$1.00 USD

-0.02%

BNB: $325.64 USD

+8.76%

XRP: $0.4068 USD

+5.77%

Dogecoin: $0.09229 USD

+5.46%

Cardano: $0.4197 USD

+6.71%

Polygon: $1.40 USD

+10.21%

Polkadot:$6.77 USD

+7.21%

Tron: $0.07141 USD

+6.09%

Litecoin: $103.41 USD

+6.90%

Shibu Inu: $0.00001406 USD

+8.06%

Solana: $24.32 USD

+10.68%

