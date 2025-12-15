Live Corona Remedies Share Listing on NSE, BSE: Stock makes strong debut, lists at premium of 36.72% Corona Remedies Share Listing on NSE, BSE: The Rs 655.37-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Crorona Remedies mobilised Rs 195 crore from anchor investors.

Mumbai:

Shares of Corona Remedies made a strong debut on the bourses on Monday, December 15, 2025 and got listed at a premium of 36.72 per cent at Rs 1,452 on the BSE against the issue price of Rs 1,062. Earlier, the initial issue received 137.04 times subscription on the closing day of the share sale on Wednesday. According to the information available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Rs 655.37 crore initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 62.65 crore (62,65,41,440) equity shares against 45,71,882 shares on offer. Earlier, the Rs 655.37 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Corona Remedies raised Rs 195 crore from anchor investors. Here are all the details related to Corona Remedies share price listing on the NSE and BSE.