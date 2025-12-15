Advertisement
  Live Corona Remedies Share Listing on NSE, BSE: Stock makes strong debut, lists at premium of 36.72%

Corona Remedies Share Listing on NSE, BSE: The Rs 655.37-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Crorona Remedies mobilised Rs 195 crore from anchor investors.

Corona Remedies Share Price NSE, BSE. Image Source : Freepik/NSE
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Mumbai:

Shares of Corona Remedies made a strong debut on the bourses on Monday, December 15, 2025 and got listed at a premium of 36.72 per cent at Rs 1,452 on the BSE against the issue price of Rs 1,062. Earlier, the initial issue received 137.04  times subscription on the closing day of the share sale on Wednesday. According to the information available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Rs 655.37 crore initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 62.65 crore (62,65,41,440) equity shares against 45,71,882 shares on offer. Earlier, the Rs 655.37 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Corona Remedies raised Rs 195 crore from anchor investors. Here are all the details related to Corona Remedies share price listing on the NSE and BSE.

 

 

Live updates :Corona Remedies Share Listing

  • 9:53 AM (IST)Dec 15, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Corona Remedies Share NSE, BSE: Price settles at premium of 36.11% to issue price in pre-open market on NSE

    In the pre-opening session, Corona Remedies shares settled at Rs 1,445.50 on the NSE, a premium of 36.11 per cent to the issue price of Rs 1,062.

  • 9:50 AM (IST)Dec 15, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Corona Remedies Share NSE, BSE: Price settles at premium of 36.72% to issue price in pre-open market

    In the pre-opening session, Corona Remedies shares settled at Rs 1,452 on the BSE, a premium of 36.72 per cent to the issue price of Rs 1,062.

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Dec 15, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Corona Remedies Share NSE, BSE: Diversified portfolio

    Its diversified product portfolio comprises 67 brands catering to a range of therapeutic areas as of December 2024.

  • 9:27 AM (IST)Dec 15, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Corona Remedies Share NSE, BSE: What does the company do?

    Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Corona Remedies is a pharmaceutical formulation company engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing products in women's healthcare, cardio-diabeto, pain management, urology and other therapeutic areas.

  • 9:05 AM (IST)Dec 15, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Corona Remedies Share NSE, BSE: IPO GMP Today

    Ahead of listing, unlisted shares of Corona Remedies are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 342.5. Considering the upper price band of Rs 1062, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 1404.5, reflecting a grey market premium of 32.25 per cent.

  • 8:53 AM (IST)Dec 15, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Corona Remedies Share NSE, BSE: Entirely an offer for sale

    Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the company's IPO is entirely an offer for sale by promoters and existing investors.

  • 8:49 AM (IST)Dec 15, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Corona Remedies Share NSE, BSE: Receives bids for 62,65,41,440 shares

    The Rs 655.37-crore initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 62.65 crore (62,65,41,440) equity shares against 45,71,882 shares on offer, according to the NSE data.

