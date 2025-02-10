Cochin Shipyard dividend 2025: Defence PSU stock to trade ex-date soon - Check record date and payment date

Follow us on Image Source : COCHINSHIPYARD.IN The miniratna company has announced second interim dividend.

Cochin Shipyard dividend 2025: Shares of defence public sector undertaking (PSU) Cochin Shipyard will trade ex-date soon for an interim dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. The company has announced the record date, ex-date and details related to the payment of the dividend.

Cochin Shipyard dividend 2025: Dividend amount

The miniratna company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share of Rs 5. This is the second interim dividend by the company for the financial year 2024-25.

"Declared 02nd interim dividend of Rs. 3.50/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up (70%)," the filing reads.

Cochin Shipyard dividend 2025: Ex-date

The company has fixed February 12 as the ex-date for the interim dividend of the current financial year.

Cochin Shipyard dividend 2025: Record date

According to the information shared, February 12 is also the record date for this corporate action. A record date is important as it helps the company to identify the eligibility of the shareholders for corporate action.

Cochin Shipyard dividend 2025: Payment date

As per the details shared with exchanges, the company will pay the interim dividend to eligible shareholders on or before March 7, 2025.

"The aforesaid interim dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before March 07, 2025," it said.

Cochin Shipyard dividend history

Earlier to this, the PSU had announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 for which the ex-date was November 19, 2024. Also, the company paid a final dividend of Rs 2.25 and for this, the ex-date was September 23, 2024.

Cochin Shipyard share price

The counter opened in red in today's session. It started trading at Rs 1355.65 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 1360.85. However, it touched a high of Rs 1,429.95 before ending the session at Rs 1,363.60 - a gain of 0.20 per cent from the previous close.