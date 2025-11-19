BSE smallcap stock under Rs 50 in focus after MoU with Konkan Railway Corporation - Check details The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 39.52. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mumbai:

Shares of BSE smallcap company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions are in focus as the company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL). As part of the MoU, the software company will facilitate the demonstration (PoC) and implementation of next-generation connectivity and entertainment solutions across three key railway stations - Madgaon, Ratnagiri, and Udupi. The collaboration aims to provide passengers with a superior digital experience, real-time information, faster internet, and in-train entertainment. It will also help both organisations to understand network performance under challenging geographies and plan future expansion.

"Through a phased Proof of Concept (POC) initiative, Blue Cloud shall deploy its advanced 5G FWA offerings alongside immersive in-station and in-train entertainment solutions for comprehensive evaluation by KRCL. This program is designed to significantly enhance the digital infrastructure available to passengers, delivering seamless connectivity, real-time information, and high-quality entertainment to enrich the travel experience," the company said in an exchange filing.

Share Price Today

Amid this, the stock started the session in the green even as benchmark indices declined in early trade. The counter opened at Rs 25.35 against the previous close of Rs 25.17 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 28.24, representing a gain of 12.19 per cent from the previous close. However, the stock pared early gains and touched the intraday low of Rs 23.90. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 24.37 and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,064.53 crore.

Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 39.52. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 308 per cent in five years and 239 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected by 67 per cent in one year and over 50 per cent on a year-to-date basis.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)