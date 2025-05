BSE Share Price: Stock falls 65% on some trading apps today - Here's why BSE Share Price, BSE Stock BSE Bonus Record Date: The leading stock exchange had announced the issuance of bonus shares to eligible shareholders in a 2:1 ratio, i.e. two free shares to everyone holding one share of the company as on the record date.

Mumbai:

Shares of BSE Ltd have crashed over 65 per cent on some trading apps today. The sharp fall in the price of the stock is being reported on some platforms as it trades ex-bonus. The leading stock exchange had announced the issuance of bonus shares to eligible shareholders in a 2:1 ratio, i.e. two free shares to everyone holding one share of the company as on the record date. The bonus shares issued are now being reflected in trading, and this is the reason behind the sharp downside.