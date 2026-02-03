BSE-listed IT stock gains post update on AI-enabled preventive health screening at Madgaon railway station According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a return of 535.14 per cent in 10 years and 3.05.71 per cent in five years.

Mumbai:

Shares of BSE-listed company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions gained on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, as the company shared related information about an AI-enabled preventive health screening platform in a live railway operation environment. Following this update, the stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 20.54 against the previous close of Rs 19.05 on the BSE. This represents a gain of 7.82 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 19.90 with a gain of 4.46 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,498.63 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 42.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 14.95.

Madgaon railway station

According to the information shared, the company has demonstrated the effectiveness of an AI-enabled preventive health screening platform in a live railway operation environment. "...the successful completion of its BluHealth Screener & BluHealth Scanner Proof of Concept (PoC) conducted for Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) at Madgaon Railway Station, Goa," the company said in an exchange filing.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a return of 535.14 per cent in 10 years and 3.05.71 per cent in five years. The stock has gained 194.08 per cent in three year but it has corrected 34.41 per cent in two years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has dipped 6.18 per cent as against the correction of 1.45 per cent in the benchmark index.

Stock market today

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 3,656.74 points to 85,323.20 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 1,219.65 points to 26,308.05. Later, both the benchmark indices further extended their winning momentum. The BSE benchmark zoomed 4,205.27 points or 5.14 per cent to 85,871.73. The Nifty jumped 1,252.8 points or 4.99 per cent to 26,341.20.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi rebounded and jumped 5 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were also trading higher. US markets ended higher on Monday.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)