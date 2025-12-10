Bonus Share: Board of this rice exporter approves bonus shares, check share price and other details The company has already announced that the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 2:1, i.e., two fully paid-up equity shares for every one equity share held by shareholders.

Shares of leading rice exporter GRM Overseas are in focus as the company has informed exchanges that its board has approved the issuance of bonus shares to shareholders. However, the exchange filing does not mention the record date or any other information related to the upcoming corporate action. The company is expected to disclose the ratio and the record date for the bonus shares in the near future. Apart from this, the board has approved the proposal to increase the authorised share capital, according to an exchange filing.

The company has already announced that the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 2:1, i.e., two fully paid-up equity shares for every one equity share held by shareholders.

"Approval to increase the authorised share capital of the company and consequent alteration in Clause V of the memorandum of association," the company said in an exchange filing.

Earlier to this, the company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.20 and fixed August 22, 2022, as the ex-date for this purpose.

Share price today

The stock started the trading session in the green amid volatility in the markets. It opened at Rs 464.25 against the previous close of Rs 464.20. The stock gained later and touched the intraday high of Rs 471.25, representing a gain of 1.51 per cent from the previous close. However, it dipped later to touch a low of Rs 460.60. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 460.65 with a fall of 0.76 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,825.57 crore.

The 52-week high and low of the stock are Rs 502.95 and 175.95, respectively.

Quarterly results of the company

Earlier, GRM Overseas said its net profit jumped 61 per cent year on year to Rs 14.83 crore in the July-September quarter on higher sales. Total revenue of the company rose 16 per cent to Rs 372 crore in the second quarter of 2025-26, compared with Rs 330 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a company statement.