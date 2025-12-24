Bonus Issue: FMCG stock starts trading session in green as it trades ex-date for 2:1 bonus issue 2:1 Bonus Issue: The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 12022.22 per cent in 10 years and 1,272.90 per cent in five years.

Shares of rice exporter GRM Overseas started the trading session in the green, even as benchmark indices started the trading session almost flat. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 8.27 points to start the session at 85,533.11, the Nifty shed 6.5 points to open at 26,170.65. The stock opened gap up with a gain of 6.79 per cent at Rs 178.10 on the BSE. It gained further amid a spurt in volume by more than 3.77 times to touch the intraday high of Rs 185.55, also it new 52-week high. The stock's 52-week low is Rs 58.59. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the scrip began trading at Rs 178.65 and later touched a high of Rs 185.45.

2:1 Bonus Issue

Shares of the company turned ex-bonus today in the ratio of 2:1. This means that eligible shareholder will receive two additional shares for every one share in their demat account. This means the total holding will increase to three shares. The company had fixed December 24, 2025, as the record date for this corporate action. A record date is important because it helps the company to determine the eligibility of shareholders for a corporate action.

Share price history

The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 12022.22 per cent in 10 years and 1,272.90 per cent in five years. While it has gained 60.03 per cent in three years, it has given a return of 158 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the scrip has gained 145.46 per cent as against the return of 9.05 per cent by the benchmark index. According to BSE Analytics, it has gained 4.36 per cent in one week.

Quarterly results

Earlier, the company said its net profit had jumped 61 per cent year on year to Rs 14.83 crore in the July-September quarter on higher sales.

Total revenue of the company rose by 16 per cent to Rs 372 crore in the second quarter of 2025-26 compared to Rs 330 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, a company statement said.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)