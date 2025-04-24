Bajaj Housing Finance shares gain as net profit grows 54 per cent in Q4 The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 188.45 and the 52-week low is Rs 103. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,11,403,31 crore.

Mumbai:

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance opened gap up on Thursday, i.e. on April 24, 2205, a day after the company reported a 54 per cent rise in net profit in the March quarter. The stock started the session at Rs 135 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 131.85. The counter gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 137, a surge of 3.91 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 133.70.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 188.45 and the 52-week low is Rs 103. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,11,403,31 crore.

Bajaj Housing Finance Quarterly Results

The firm has reported a 54 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 587 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25. The surge in profit is mainly on account of robust growth in housing loan.

The housing finance company had recorded a net profit of Rs 381 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income increased to Rs 2,508 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,997 crore a year earlier, Bajaj Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The company earned an interest income of Rs 2,374 crore during the quarter against Rs 1,908 crore in the same period a year ago.

During the reporting quarter, the company's net interest income grew 31 per cent to Rs 823 crore as against Rs 629 crore reported in the same quarter last fiscal year.

The asset quality of the company worsened marginally with gross non-performing assets declining to 0.29 per cent of the gross loans by the end of March 2025 from 0.27 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, also increased to 0.11 per cent from 0.10 per cent at the end of the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Asset Under Management rose to Rs 1.14 lakh crore at the end of FY25, registering a growth of 28 per cent year-on-year.

"The company has strengthened its management team and will invest deeply in strategic business units (SBUs) and non-metro markets in FY26 for future growth of SBUs," Bajaj Housing Finance said in the statement.

With PTI inputs

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)