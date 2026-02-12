Auto stock rise after 297% jump in profit in third quarter, markets remains volatile The auto stock traded higher after reporting a 297 per cent YoY jump in Q3FY26 net profit. Revenue rose 36 per cent and EBITDA grew 30.15 per cent in the December quarter.

Shares of Pavna Industries Limited, a supplier of auto components to passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and light and heavy commercial vehicles, were in focus after the company announced its December quarter results. The company released its Q3 results after market hours on Wednesday, and the stock traded in the green in the following session. At the time of writing the report, the stock was trading at Rs 25.39 on the NSE, up 2.61 per cent or Rs 0.64. On the BSE, it was trading at Rs 25.32, up 3.14 per cent or Rs 0.77. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 356.08 crore. In between, the stock touched and intraday high and low of Rs 26.49 and 24.72, respectively.

Quarterly results

While announcing its December quarter results, the company said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) surged 297.37 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3.02 crore in Q3FY26, compared to Rs 0.76 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s EBITDA rose 30.15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 9.54 crore in the third quarter of FY 2025–26 (Q3FY26).

Revenue for the quarter increased 36 per cent to Rs 108.03 crore, reflecting strong growth compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Signs pact to invest Rs 250 crore in UP

Earlier, the company signed an agreement with the Uttar Pradesh government to invest Rs 250 crore in the state. As part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), it will invest the amount over the next 3-5 years to boost production of businesses, the company said in a statement.

The proposed investment aims to create 500 jobs in Uttar Pradesh, Swapnil Jain, Managing Director of Pavna Industries, said. Based in Aligarh (UP), Pavna Industries manufactures electrical equipment for application in automobiles.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday, dragged down by heavy losses in IT stocks such as Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services amid weak cues from US markets.

