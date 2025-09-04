Amanta Healthcare IPO Allotment: Easy steps to check status online, GMP and other details For individuals who didn’t get shares, the refund process will start on September 8 (Monday). On the other hand, investors who have been offered shares will receive them in their Demat accounts on Monday itself

Mumbai:

Investors and market observers are eagerly waiting for the Amanta Healthcare IPO allotment date, which will see the finalisation of share allocation. To check the Amanta Healthcare IPO allotment status, investors can visit the Amanta Healthcare IPO's registrar portal. The portal is MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd (Link Intime India).

Amanta Healthcare IPO was opened for subscription on September 1 (Monday) and was closed on September 3 (Wednesday). According to the BSE data, IPO subscription status for Amanta Healthcare on the last bidding day was 82.61 times.

While the allocation for non-institutional investors saw a subscription rate of 209.42 times, the retail investor segment was subscribed 54.98 times. The portion which was reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) saw a booking at 35.86 times.

To check their share allocation, investors need to review the allocation basis. The process will also show the number of shares assigned in the IPO allotment status. Moreover, if shares are not distributed, the application process will be started by the company. Notably, the shares are required to be deposited into the demat accounts of the designated investors.

For individuals who didn’t get shares, the refund process will start on September 8 (Monday). On the other hand, investors who have been offered shares will receive them in their Demat accounts on Monday itself. Moreover, the IPO listing date for Amanta Healthcare is fixed for September 9 (Tuesday).

If you want to check the Amanta Healthcare IPO allotment status on Registrar site, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the IPO registrar’s portal, MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd (Link Intime India), at https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html.

Step 2: Select the IPO you applied for from the drop-down menu. The option will appear only after the allotment process is finalised.

Step 3: Choose how you want to track the status—by Application Number, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: Identify whether your application was made through ASBA or non-ASBA.

Step 5: Enter the required details according to the option you selected in Step 3 and view the status.