95% return in 1 year: Defence company declares third quarter results, revenue jumps 70%

Hyderabad-based Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL), a defence and aerospace company, has shared significant information with its shareholders. According to BSE Analytics, the stock has generated an approximate return of 95 per cent over the past year. In five years, it yielded a return of 1885.97 per cent. The company’s stock was trading at Rs 234.65, down 2.61 per cent or Rs 6.30 on the BSE at 12:47 pm. On the NSE, the stock was trading at Rs 234.95, down 2.43 per cent or Rs 5.85.

Q3FY26 Financial Performance

Announcing its December quarter results, the company reported that consolidated revenue from operations rose 70 per cent year-on-year to Rs 252 crore in Q3FY26, compared to Rs 148 crore in Q3FY25.

Consolidated EBITDA increased 33 per cent year-on-year to Rs 50.39 crore from Rs 37.96 crore earlier. Consolidated profit before tax rose 21 per cent year-on-year to Rs 31.57 crore from Rs 26.19 crore.

Consolidated profit after tax increased 25 per cent year-on-year to Rs 22.88 crore, compared to Rs 18.24 crore in the same quarter last year.

Broader Market Weakness

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty fell over 1 per cent in early trade on Friday, dragged down by sharp losses in IT stocks amid weak global cues and persistent concerns over artificial intelligence-led disruptions.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 883.4 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 82,791.52 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 262.60 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 25,544.60, with technology stocks extending selling pressure from the previous session.

Meanwhile, Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 108.42 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors were also net buyers of stocks worth Rs 276.85 crore, according to exchange data. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.16 per cent to USD 67.41 per barrel.

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 558.72 points to settle at 83,674.92. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 146.65 points to end at 25,807.20.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)