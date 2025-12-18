448% YTD return: This stock hits upper circuit even as market remains volatile, check share price Technically, the counter trades higher than the 5-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day moving averages.

Shares of global food chain company Spice Lounge surged on Thursday, December 18, 2025, even as the benchmark indices edged lower in early trade amid weak global cues. The counter opened gap up with a gain of 3.77 per cent at Rs 54 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 52.04. Amid firm buying, the stock gained further and got locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit at 54.64. The market cap of the company stood at nearly Rs 3,700 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 72.20, hit on November 24, 2025. The stock's 52-week low is Rs 6.79. Technically, the counter trades higher than the 5-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day moving averages.

What's behind the rally?

The fresh rally comes after the company has informed exchanges that its board of directors, at its meeting held on December 17, approved the acquisition of M/s Prisha Infotech Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based company engaged in software development and programming.

The acquisition is being done for USD 1,50,000, following which Prisha Infotech will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Spice Lounge Food Works Limited from January 1, 2026. According to the information shared, both companies have the same line of business.

"The acquisition is of strategic nature inter alia results in growth opportunities in line with business expansion and revenue growth. Through this company can achieve more international market," the filing reads.

The acquisition of shares is likely to be completed within 12 months from the date of execution of the agreements.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a return of 448.64 per cent on a year-to-date basis, as against the return of 7.92 per cent by the benchmark index. However, the counter has corrected by 11.76 per cent in one month. On a yearly basis, the stock has gained over 634 per cent in the last 1 year, over 783 per cent in the last 2 years and over 4,160 per cent in the last 5 years.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)