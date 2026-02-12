330% return in 1 year: FMCG stock drops after gap up opening, check share price An FMCG stock opened 3.79% higher but later hit the 5% lower circuit before trimming losses. The stock has delivered multibagger returns over five and three years and is under ST ASM-4 surveillance.

Mumbai:

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) started today's trading session gap up at Rs 81.70 with a gain of 3.79 per cent from the previous close of Rs 78.72 on the BSE. It gained further to hit the high of Rs 82.25, a jump of 4.48 per cent from the previous close. However, the stock witnessed a trend reversal and dipped to touch the low of Rs 74.79, to touch the 5 per cent lower circuit. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 76.99 with a dip of 2.22 per cent or Rs 1.75, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 12,303.65 crore. At the time of writing the report, around 5.84 lakh equity shares of the company had exchanged hands.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a return of 7630 per cent in five years and 7261.90 per cent in three years. While the stock has gained 330.64 per cent in one year, it has corrected 24.54 per cent on a year-to-date basis, as against the dip of 1.75 per cent in the benchmark index.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 4 (ST ASM-4) framework.

Share market today

Extending the previous day's decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 421.66 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 83,811.98 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty fell 121.10 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 25,832.75. According to analysts, rising crude oil prices also added to the cautious sentiment among investors.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi advanced over 2 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index were also traded in the positive territory, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was quoting in the red zone.

The US equities market closed lower overnight deals on Wednesday.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, went up by 0.46 per cent to USD 69.72 per barrel.

On Wednesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 40.28 points to close at 84,233.64, while the NSE Nifty inched up 18.70 points to settle at 25,953.85.

