319% YTD Return: This stock hits upper circuit despite weak trends on Dalal Street - Check details The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 772.61 per cent in one year, as against the correction of 0.83 per cent in the benchmark index in the same period.

Mumbai:

Shares of Spice Lounge Food Works gained in trade today despite a weakness in the Indian stock market. Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, lost over 0.80 per cent amid weak global cues. The counter opened gap up with a gain of 5 per cent at Rs 40.14 against the previous close of Rs 38.23. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,798.25 crore.

The Stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 10.24 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The 52-week high and low of the stock are Rs 41.13 and 4.60, respectively.

Share Price History

The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 772.61 per cent in one year, as against the correction of 0.83 per cent in the benchmark index in the same period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 319.87 per cent.

Stock Market Today

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday after the US issued a notification on an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods starting Wednesday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 849.37 points or -1.04 per cent to settle at 80,786.54. During the day, it hit a high of 81,450.28 and a low of 80,685.98.

Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty went lower by 253.35 points or 1.01 per cent to 24,714.40.

"The Nifty fell sharply, breaking below the support level of 24,800. Today’s decline was severe, pushing the index under the critical 50-day EMA. The RSI has entered a bearish crossover, indicating weakening price momentum. In the short term, the index is likely to remain under selling pressure as long as it trades below 24,850. On the downside, the correction could extend towards 24,150 or lower," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.