1650% return in 5 years: BSE smallcap logistics stock extends rally for second day, jumps 7.77 - Details

Mumbai:

Shares of Sindhu Trade Links surged 7.7 per cent in Tuesday's session, even as benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty traded range-bound today. The stock too opened in the red at Rs 27 against the previous close of Rs 27.14 on the BSE. However, it rebounded to hit the day's high of 29.25, representing a gain of 7.77 per cent. In between, it touched the low of Rs 26.62. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 28.20 and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 4,348.24 crore.

However, the counter began the trading session in the green on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The counter opened at Rs 27.40 against the previous close of Rs 27.06. During the day, it hit a high of Rs 29.38 and a low of Rs 26.62.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 39.29, hit of July 7, 2025, and the 52-week low is Rs 13. The stock has been gaining for the last two days. Technically, it trades higher than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving averages.

Share Price History

The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 1,650 per cent in five years and 45 per cent in three years. While it is up by 3.59 per cent in 2 years and 12.86 per cent on year as against the correction of 4.80 per cent in the benchmark index.

Stock Market Today

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back in early trade on Tuesday, after falling sharply in the past seven trading days, helped by buying in bank stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 312.88 points to 80,677.82 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 96.9 points to 24,731.80.

In the past seven trading days, the BSE benchmark has tanked 2,649.02 points or 3.19 per cent, and the Nifty dived 788.7 points or 3.10 per cent.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,831.59 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 3,845.87 crore, according to exchange data.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)