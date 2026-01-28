115% return in 1 year: Stock under Rs 50 gains amid rally in stock market, check details According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 115 per cent in one year and 662 per cent in two years. In five years, the scrip has gained 2749 per cent.

Shares of Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd, a multi-format food service company, gained in today's trade as the stock market surged in early trade, extending their previous day's rally, on optimism over the India-EU FTA. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 646.49 points to 82,503.97 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 196.7 points to 25,372.10. Amid this, the stock started the trading session at Rs 33 against the previous close of Rs 32.87 on the BSE. It later surged to touch an intraday high of 34.51, a gain of nearly 5 per cent and was locked in an upper circuit. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 33.34 and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,324.21 crore.

Share price history

Stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen by 5.25 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 115 per cent in one year and 662 per cent in two years. In five years, the scrip has gained 2749 per cent.

Meanwhile, the company said that its cultural and experience events platform, XORA World, will host a major music event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the musical career of renowned musician Maestro Ilaiyaraaja. The mega event will be held at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on March 28, 2026. XORA World is a platform of Rightfest, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

Acquires 100% stake in Singapore-based firm

Meanwhile, the company informed exchanges that its board of directors has approved the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Singapore-based Prisha Infotech. The transaction is expected to be completed within 12 months, the company said.

The acquisition will be made for USD 150,000. According to exchange filings, the company is expanding its focus on technology-based solutions in the food service and hospitality sectors, in line with its long-term strategy of expansion, diversification, and global presence.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)