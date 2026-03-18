10% rally in 2 days: This real estate stock gains following Dalal Stree rally, details here

Mumbai:

Shares of smallcap company Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. are in action amid a rally in the benchmark indices. The counter has gained nearly 10 per cent in two days. Today, the counter opened gap up with a gain of 3.38 per cent at Rs 28.48 against the previous close of Rs 27.55 on the BSE. Amid strong buying interest, the stock jumped further and touched an intraday high of Rs 29.25, representing a gain of Rs 1.70 or 6.17 per cent. Last seen, the scrip held firmly in green at Rs 28.85, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 678.41.

The stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 9.57 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 50.95, touched on April 16, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 25.99.

New contract from NHAI

On March 12th, the company stated in a filing that it had received a new contract from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The company has been assigned to collect user fees (tolls) at the Chowlaggere toll plaza on the Hassan to Maranahalli section of NH-48 in Karnataka.

This work was awarded through an e-tender process. The company has also been assigned the responsibility of caring for and maintaining the toilet blocks near the toll plaza, including providing necessary consumables. The total value of this contract is approximately ₹27.15 crore.

Order from Tata Steel

Earlier, the company had announced that it had received a major work order from Tata Steel Limited. This project involves the design, engineering, construction and completion of an OPR and NOPR colony for employees at TSSIJ, Bileipada (Joda).

It will have G+9 storey apartment blocks, which will include all the facilities like civil, architectural, electrical, plumbing, sanitary, firefighting, waterproofing, water tanks, area development and automated lifts.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)