Vedanta share dividend announced; Check record date

Vedanta Dividend News, Vedanta Dividend 2021 Record Date, Vedanta Share Price NSE: Vedanta has announced that it will pay an interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per equity share. Vedanta dividend record date is September 9. 

New Delhi Published on: September 02, 2021 8:29 IST
Vedanta Ltd has announced the first interim dividend for 2021-22. The mining giant has approved an interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per equity share. This amounts to Rs 6,877 crore. The decision was taken during the meeting of the company's board of directors on September 1.

Vedanta in a filing to the BSE said that the record date for the dividend will be September 9. This means that shareholders holding the share of Vedanta before the record date will get the amount.

"The board of directors of the company in its meeting held on Wednesday...have approved the first interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per equity share i.e. 1850% on face value of Re 1 per share for the financial year 2021-22 amounting to Rs 6,877 crore," Vedanta said.

The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law, the company said.

Vedanta Ltd is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd. It is the world's leading diversified natural resource company with business operations in India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia. Headquartered in London, its products are sold worldwide. It extracts and processes minerals, oil and gas.

