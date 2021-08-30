Vedanta share dividend: Board to consider first interim dividend for FY22 this week

Follow us on Image Source : VEDANTALIMITED.COM Vedanta to announce first interim dividend this week

Vedanta Ltd could announce the first interim dividend for 2021-22 this week. The company said that its board will soon consider and approve the first interim dividend.

Vedanta Ltd in a filing to BSE said that the board of directors of the company will meet on September 1 to consider and approve the first interim dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2021-22.

Vedanta Ltd is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd. It is the world's leading diversified natural resource company with business operations in India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia.

Headquartered in London, its products are sold worldwide. It extracts and processes minerals, oil and gas.

