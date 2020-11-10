Sensex records new high, jumps over 43,000 points; Nifty over 12,600

Image Source : PTI Sensex crosses 43,000 points benchmark for the first time ever

Sensex crossed 43,000 points benchmark for the first time ever in the afternoon trade on Tuesday, as its gained more than 500 points. Earlier today, the equity benchmark Sensex had opened over 350 points higher to hit its record intra-day level, tracking a global market rally driven by Pfizer's progress in the development of COVID-19 vaccine amid persistent foreign fund inflow.

After touching its lifetime peak of 42,959.25 in the opening session, the 30-share BSE index was trading 216.15 points or 0.51 per cent higher at 42,813.58.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty too claimed a fresh high of 12,557.05. Later, it was trading with 51.65 points or 0.41 per cent gain at 12,512.70.

ICICI Bank was the top gainer, surging around 3 per cent, followed by ONGC, HDFC, L&T, SBI, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Nestle India and Maruti were in the red.

