Sensex rallies over 350 points to hit 60,000; Nifty above 17,900 

The BSE Sensex rallied over 400 points to scale a fresh lifetime high of 60,000 on Friday. NSE Nifty50 also touched its new record high to trade above 17,900 for the first time ever.

Sensex surges 359.29 pts to touch new lifetime high of 60,244.65 in opening session; Nifty jumps 100.40 pts to record 17,923.35. PTI ANS

Infosys, HCL Tech, L&T, TCS, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra were top Sensex gainers. Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Bajaj Finance, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), and M&M were top index laggards.

Earlier on Thursday, Sensex reached a new high of 59,957.25 points in intra-day, while Nifty50 touched a high of 17,843.90 points.

