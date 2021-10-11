Nifty hits all-time high of 18,000; Sensex trades above 60,300-mark

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Nifty hits all-time high of 18,000

Equity benchmark Sensex rose over 250 points to trade above 60,300 and while Nifty 50 hit an all-time high of 18,000 in the morning trade. Gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Kotak Bank contributed to the rally amid a positive trend in global markets.

After opening over 100 points lower, the 30-share Sensex recovered the losses and gained more than 250 points to trade higher at 60,60,348. Similarly, the Nifty rose over 100 points to hit 18,000.65.

Maruti was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 3 per cent, followed by NTPC, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Auto. On the other hand, TCS was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 6 per cent, after the company's Q2 earnings missed street expectations.

Latest Business News