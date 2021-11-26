Follow us on Image Source : PTI Panic selling drags Nifty over 500 points, settles just above 17,000; Sensex sinks 1,687 points

Benchmark indices slipped nearly 3 per cent each on Friday on heavy across-the-board selling amid a negative trend in global markets and unabated foreign fund outflows. The 30-share index was down by 1687.94 points or 2.87 per cent to end at 57,107.15. Similarly, Nifty crashed 509.80 points or 2.91 per cent to end at 17,026.45.

JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank and Adani Ports were among major losers on the Nifty. Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, Divis Labs, Nestle and TCS were the gainers.

Among sectors, except pharma which was up nearly 2 per cent, all othwer sectoral indices lost from 1 to 6 per cent. Nifty Realty was the top loser as it crashed 6.26 per cent or 32.90 points. Nifty Bank was down by 1,339.25 points or 3.58 per cent to close at 36,025.50.

The BSE midcap index shed 3.2 per cent and the smallcap index fell 2.6 percent.

