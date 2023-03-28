Date for linking PAN-Aadhaar extended: Check new date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

PAN-Aadhaar Linking: In order to provide some more time to the taxpayers, the date for linking PAN and Aadhaar has been extended to June 30, 2023, whereby persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for PAN-Aadhaar linking without facing repercussions, the Income Tax department informed on Tuesday.

From July 1, 2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative with consequences. The PAN can be made operative again in 30 days, upon intimation of Aadhaar to the prescribed authority after payment of fee of Rs. 1,000, the department said.

Under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961(the ‘Act’) every person who has been allotted a PAN as on July 1, 2017 and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar Number, is required to intimate his Aadhaar to the prescribed authority on or before March 31, 2023, on payment of a prescribed fee.

Failure to do so shall attract certain repercussions under the Act w.e.f. April 1, 2023. The date for intimating Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for the purpose of linking PAN and Aadhaar has now been extended to June 30, 2023.

From July 1, 2023, the PAN of taxpayers who have failed to intimate their Aadhaar, as required, shall become inoperative and the consequences during the period that PAN remains inoperative will be as follows:

No refund shall be made against such PANs. Interest shall not be payable on such refund for the period during which PAN remains inoperative. TDS and TCS shall be deducted /collected at higher rate, as provided in the Act. The PAN can be made operative again in 30 days, upon intimation of Aadhaar to the prescribed authority after payment of fee of Rs.1,000.

Those persons who have been exempted from PAN-Aadhaar linking will not be liable to the consequences mentioned above. This category includes those residing in specified States, a non-resident as per the Act, an individual who is not a citizen of India or individuals of the age of eighty years or more at any time during the previous year.

It is stated that more than 51 crore PANs have already been linked with Aadhaar till date. PAN can be linked with Aadhaar by accessing this link.

Latest Business News