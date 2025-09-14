ITR Filing 2025: Income Tax deadline on September 15 | All you need to know about process, penalty and more Over 6 crore income tax returns have been filed ahead of the September 15 deadline for AY 2025-26, with no further extensions expected and penalties applying for late or unverified submissions.

New Delhi:

With just a day left to file Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26, the Income Tax Department has announced that over 6 crore returns have been submitted so far. On the social media platform X, the department thanked taxpayers and tax professionals for helping reach this milestone. It also highlighted that its helpdesk is available 24/7, offering assistance through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions, and social media support to ease the filing process.

No further extension expected for ITR filing

The deadline to file ITRs for AY 2025-26 is September 15, 2025, extended earlier from July 31 to accommodate extensive changes in the ITR forms and system readiness. Despite demands from taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has not announced any further extensions, emphasizing that taxpayers must complete filings before the deadline.

Step-by-step guide to filing ITR

Log in to the income tax portal using your PAN as the user ID and password.

Navigate to the ITR filing section.

Select the relevant Assessment Year.

Choose your filing status.

Pick the appropriate ITR form.

Review and confirm all the details entered.

Pay any outstanding tax dues, if applicable.

Submit the return.

E-verify the return within 30 days to validate the filing.

Who must file by September 15?

The September 15 deadline primarily applies to individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and entities not subject to tax audit, using ITR forms 1 to 4.

Penalties and interest on late filing

Filing beyond the deadline attracts a penalty of Rs 5,000 for incomes above Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1,000 for lower incomes under Section 234F. Taxpayers can still file belated or revised returns until December 31, 2025, with updated returns (ITR-U) accepted until March 31, 2030. Interest at 1% per month on unpaid tax applies from the due date until payment, as per Section 234A.

Filing alone isn’t sufficient; e-verification within 30 days is necessary to avoid invalid returns and ensure refunds. Failure to e-verify can lead to penalties and stalled refunds.