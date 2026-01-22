Union Budget 2026: Big relief for retirees? Minimum pension hike likely, millions to benefit As per sources, a major announcement for pensioners associated with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to be made in the budget or shortly thereafter.

New Delhi:

With inflation being an unavoidable factor in day-to-day life, retired employees remain concerned about their pensions prior to the Union Budget. After their service, the pensioners expect to receive an amount that can cover their expenses, and they don’t have to be financially dependent on anyone to carry out personal obligations. In this context, a silver lining has emerged ahead of the Union Budget 2026. The government is undertaking a serious consideration to accept the long-pending demand to increase the minimum pension.

As per sources, a major announcement for pensioners associated with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to be made in the budget or shortly thereafter.

Under the current scenario, employees who are covered under EPFO get a minimum pension of Rs 1,000 per month. To a big surprise, the amount has not been increased for the last 11 years, while inflation has increased significantly.

Employee organisations have voiced their concerns regularly, stressing that a pension of Rs 1,000 is completely inadequate in the current economic climate.

Demands of Employee Organisations

On January 6th, a delegation of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) in a meeting with the Union Minister of Labour and Employment strongly presented the demand for increasing the minimum pension. Other employee organisations have also reiterated their demand to increase the minimum pension from Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 per month.

Case in the Supreme Court

The matter concerning the minimum pension is currently under consideration by the Supreme Court. Therefore, the government is likely to take a concrete decision in this regard. According to experts, this budget may turn out to be a turning point for this long-pending demand of pensioners.

EPFO's upcoming initiative

Meanwhile, EPFO is also working on making its services more accessible. It is planning to deploy 'facilitation assistants' to help members with pension, PF claims, account linking, and other processes. These assistants will provide services to members in lieu of a fixed fee, thus saving elderly pensioners from having to visit offices repeatedly.