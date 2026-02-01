Stocks of PFC, REC surge nearly 6% as FM Sitharaman unveils restructuring plan in Union Budget 2026 Meanwhile, stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled on Sunday afternoon trade after the Budget proposed to raise Securities Transaction Tax to 0.05 per cent on commodity futures from 0.02 per cent.

Shares of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC surged up to 6 per cent on Sunday, February 1, 2026, after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the restructuring of the two state-run entities as part of the government's public sector financial institution strengthening.

The scrip of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) climbed 5.90 per cent to Rs 401.75 apiece, while REC advanced 4.3 per cent to Rs 380 on the BSE.

Shares of PFC have a 52-week low of Rs 330.05 and a 52-week high of 443.95, hit on April 22, 2025. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 282 and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,26,261.89 crore.

Similarly, shares of REC have a 52-week high of 331.10 and a 52-week low of Rs 460. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 366.55 and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 96,481.33 crore.

In her Union Budget 2026-27 speech, Sitharaman proposed the restructuring of REC Ltd (formerly Rural Electrification Corporation) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC) as part of the government's public sector financial institution strengthening. PFC and REC play a key role in funding power generation, transmission and distribution projects.

Meanwhile, stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled on Sunday afternoon trade after the Budget proposed to raise Securities Transaction Tax to 0.05 per cent on commodity futures from 0.02 per cent.

The government will tax buyback proceeds for all types of shareholders as capital gains, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday.

After fluctuating in early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex later bounced back but pared all gains amid the Budget presentation.

It later plunged 2,370.36 points, or 2.88 per cent, to slip below the 80,000-mark to 79,899.42 during the afternoon trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 748.9 points, or 2.95 per cent, to 24,571.75.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics tanked 6.50 per cent. State Bank of India, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, and Eternal were also among the laggards.