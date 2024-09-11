Pune-Hubli Vande Bharat Express train to be launched on this date: Check route, schedule, travel time

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Pune-Hubli Vande Bharat Express train will make stops at seven stations.

Vande Bharat Express Latest Update: PM Modi is all set to launch a new Vande Bharat Express train connecting Pune in Maharashtra with Hubli in Karnataka through a virtual ceremony from Jamshedpur on September 15. The trial run for the Vande Bharat Express train service was conducted at 11 AM on September 11.

After getting clearance from the Railway Board, this new train will offer enhanced features and a amazing travel experience for passengers, connecting these major cities in the region.

Vande Bharat Express: Check coach details

The Pune-Hubli Vande Bharat Express train will have eight coaches and is designed to improve connectivity between Pune and Hubli. This train will also benefit travellers in key locations such as Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, and Karad.

The Pune-Hubli Vande Bharat Express train will make stops at seven stations such as Dharwad, Belgaum, Kolhapur, Miraj, Sangli, Satara, and Karad. This new train will meet the growing demand for better connectivity between these cities, particularly after Pune residents have been waiting for over two years for the introduction of a Vande Bharat Express in their city.

Vande Bharat Express: Check train timings

As per the updates from the Indian Railways, the train will leave from Hubli at 5 am and will arrive in Pune at 1:30 pm, allowing passengers ample time to disembark and attend to their activities.

This train, after a one-hour stop, will leave from Pune at 2:30 pm for its return journey to Hubli, reaching its destination at 10 pm.

Vande Bharat Express: Check travel time

The travel time of thos train is approximately 8.5 hours each way and a total round trip duration of around 17 hours.