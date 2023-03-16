Thursday, March 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Budget
  5. Parliament LIVE: Both Houses adjourned till 2 PM as impasse between govt & Opposition continues
Live now

Parliament LIVE: Both Houses adjourned till 2 PM as impasse between govt & Opposition continues

Parliament Budget Session: The BJP-Congress slugfest escalated on the first three days of the second leg of the Budget Session with the BJP MPs seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his London remarks and counter-slogans from the Opposition benches demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 16, 2023 11:08 IST
The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament will
Image Source : FILE PHOTO The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament will continue till April 6

Parliament Budget Session: The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament began on Monday (March 13) and will continue till April 6.  The proceedings in Parliament were paralysed for the third consecutive day on Wednesday as the BJP stepped up its offensive against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the UK, accusing him of insulting the country's constitutional institutions and reiterating its demand for an apology. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day amid a ruckus with BJP members raising slogans and seeking an apology from Gandhi, while the Congress-led opposition waved placards with quotes from speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visits abroad. Meanwhile, the focus of the second part of the Budget Session will be on demand for grants and passage of the Union Budget. As per the records, about 26 Bills are currently pending in the Rajya Sabha and close to 9 in the Lok Sabha for passage. Two Bills - The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022 were referred to a Joint Committee by the government last Winter Session and they are currently being examined by the panel. 

Latest Business News

Live updates :Second leg of Paliament Budget Session

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Mar 16, 2023 11:08 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Both Houses adjourned till 2 PM as uproar continues for third straight day

    The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned as the ruckus between the government and Opposition continues over Rahul Gandhi's remarks as well as the Adani issue, for the third consecutive day in the Parliament. 

  • Mar 16, 2023 10:55 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi holds meeting with top ministers in Parliament

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with his top ministers including Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiu and Pralhad Joshi, in Parliament.

     

  • Mar 16, 2023 10:53 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Budget Session: Opp leaders meet at Kharge's office before commencement of 3rd day proceedings

    Leaders from like-minded opposition parties met at the office of LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament in order to make strategies to corner the government over the Adani issue. 

     

  • Mar 16, 2023 10:09 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    It's govt conspiracy to not let Parliament run: Mallikarjun Kharge

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the central government, saying it's their conspiracy to not let the Parliament run. "The government is ignoring our demand for a JPC probe in the Adani issue. They don't want to discuss issues of unemployment and inflation. Earlier on numerous occasions, Modi Ji spoke against India abroad. There is no question of apologising," he added. 

  • Mar 16, 2023 9:59 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to attend Parliament today

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is set to attend Parliament today. He is also likely to talk to the media about the controversy over his speech made in London.

  • Mar 16, 2023 9:57 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress leader Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha

    Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, to have a discussion on "the essence, substance and spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to the MPs under Article 105 of the Constitution".

  • Mar 16, 2023 9:55 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Rajya Sabha: AAP's Sanjaj Singh gives 'suspension of business notice' over Adani issue

    Amid the ongoing second leg of the Budget Session, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has given a suspension of business notice demanding a JPC probe in the Adani issue.

  • Mar 16, 2023 9:53 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha: Congress leader gives adjournment motion notice over Adani issue

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Adani issue.

  • Mar 16, 2023 9:52 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Rahul Gandhi must apologise for his London remarks: Kiren Rijiju

    Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi must apologise for what he said in his London seminar. "He has insulted our democracy, judiciary and nation. We must raise our voices against those who speak against our nation," he said. "If Rahul Gandhi says something and Congress gets into trouble because of that, we have nothing to do with it. But if he defames our country, then as the citizens of this country, we can’t be quiet," he added. 

  • Mar 16, 2023 9:49 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Opposition MPs demand summoning of SEBI chief on Adani issue in finance panel meet

    The opposition MPs demanded that the Standing Committee for Finance summon SEBI Chief and other senior officials of RBI on the Hindenburg report and its findings with regard to industrialist Gautam Adani. Among the MPs who put forth their demand include former Union Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Congress Manish Tewari along with his party colleagues, Gaurav Gogoi and Pramod Tiwari, Pinaki Misra and Amar Patnaik from BJD, Saugata Roy of TMC.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Budget Section

Top News

Related Budget News

Latest News