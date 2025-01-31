Parliament Budget Session 2025: Waqf Bill among 19 legislations on government's agenda | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31.

Budget Session 2025: The Budget Session of Parliament is set to commence on Friday, with the government outlining its legislative agenda, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Meanwhile, the opposition parties gear up to raise key concerns such as price rise and unemployment. The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of both Houses which will set the tone for the government's policies and priorities.

Additionally, the Economic Survey 2024-25 will be tabled today which will offer a detailed review of India’s economic performance and policy recommendations ahead of the Union Budget presentation on Saturday, February 1. Meanwhile, after an all-party meeting convened by the government, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari criticised the ruling NDA government, accusing it of failing on the economic front. With political tensions high and economic expectations soaring, the upcoming Budget 2025 is expected to spark intense debates in Parliament which is expected to make this session a crucial one for the country's financial and policy outlook.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that tentatively 16 items of legislative business and three items of financial business have been identified for being taken up during this session. The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs also stated that the government is prepared and ready to discuss any other important issue on the floor of the Houses as per the rules of both Houses.

List of bills to be introduced:

The Finance Bill, 2025

The Protection of Interest in Aircraft Objects Bill, 2025

The Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill, 2025

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025

The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2004

The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024

The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024

The Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024

List of bills to be taken up for consideration and passage:

The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024

The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024

The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill 2024

The Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill 2024

The Boilers Bill, 2024

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024

The Musalman Waqf (Repeal) Bill, 2024

The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024

The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024

The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2004

The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024

Financial business

Discussion and voting on Demands for Grants for the year 2025-26 and introduction, consideration and passage/return of the related Appropriation Bill.

Discussion and voting on Demands for Excess Grants for the year 2021-22 and introduction, consideration and passage/return of the related Appropriation Bill.

Discussion and voting on the Second and Final Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2024-25 and introduction, consideration and passage/return of the related Appropriation Bill.

