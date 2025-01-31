Budget session: President Murmu to address Parliament, Sitharaman to present economic survey today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI President Droupadi Murmu.

New Delhi: The budget session 2025 will begin on Friday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing both Houses of Parliament at 11 AM. Thereafter, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey when both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will convene briefly after the President's address later in the day.

It is significant to note that the finance minister will present her 8th straight Budget on Saturday, and then both the houses will take up discussion on President Murmu's address to Parliament on Monday.

According to the Parliamentary Bulletin, the Budget Session will be in two phases. The first part of the Budget session of the Parliament will begin on January 31, with the Union Budget on February 1, and conclude on February 13.

Accordingly, the second part of the session will commence on March 10 and will conclude on April 4. "Discussion on the President's Address- Three days, viz, Monday, the 3rd February; Tuesday, the 4th February; and Thursday, the 6th February 2025 (Reply on February 6, 2025) have been provisionally allotted for discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address to be moved by a Member and seconded by another Member," the bulletin read.

Economic Survey to be tabled in Lok Sabha

As is the convention, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the pre-budget detailed state of the economy document in the Parliament, a day ahead of the Budget presentation for the next financial year – 2025-26. Economic Survey will be tabled in Lok Sabha at 12 noon and at 2 PM in Rajya Sabha.

What is an Economic Survey:

The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, gives insights into the state of the economy and various indicators of 2024-25 (April-March) and some outlook for the next fiscal.

The Economy Survey document may also give some idea about the tone and texture of the actual Budget for 2025-26, to be presented on Saturday.

What Kiren Rijiju said on budget session

Meanwhile, ahead of the upcoming Union Budget, the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju announced on Monday that the government has called an all-party meeting on January 30.

He also appealed for the cooperation of opposition leaders in holding smooth discussions in the House during the upcoming session.

On the upcoming Budget session of Parliament, Rijiju told ANI, "On 31st January, the Budget session of Parliament will start. Before it, on 30th January, we have called an all-party meeting."

He expressed hope that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would present a good and balanced budget.

"Everyone is hopeful that a good Budget will be presented. On 31st January, the President will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. On 1st February, the Union Budget will be presented," he added.

Kiren Rijiju also referred to the previous winter session of Parliament.

"In the last two sessions, there was some 'hungama' in the Parliament which created a poor image of our Parliament. I want to appeal to Opposition leaders and other MPs to take part and hold discussions in Parliament during the session. If the Opposition allows the Parliament to run, then discussions can happen easily," he added.

