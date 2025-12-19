Nirmala Sitharaman likely to present budget on Sunday in February 2026, breaking decades-old norms Budget 2026: The February 1 slot ensures budget measures roll out right at the April 1 financial year kickoff. An official noted, "We stick to a fixed presentation date for the general budget- the Sunday tradition traces back to British times."

New Delhi:

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister, is poised to deliver India's General Budget for 2026-27 on a Sunday (February 1), adhering to post-2017 conventions despite the unconventional day, officials confirmed. This move aligns with efforts to kickstart fiscal implementation early in the new financial year.

Fixed February 1 tradition takes center stage

Since 2017, the Union Budget has landed on February 1 each year, a shift designed to allow Parliament ample time for scrutiny and passage before the April 1 financial year begins. In 2026, that date falls on a Sunday, thrusting the presentation into weekend territory. Officials emphasised this isn't new territory- Parliamentary conventions prioritize the date over the day of the week.

The rationale? Early tabling ensures seamless fund allocation from day one of the fiscal cycle, avoiding interim disruptions.

Historical shift from last-minute budgets

Before 2017, budgets arrived on February's final working day, followed by a "vote on account" to tide over initial expenses from India's Consolidated Fund. Full approval came later, after standing committees dissected departmental demands- a process that often spilled into the new year.

Then-Finance Minister Arun Jaitley revolutionised this in 2017 by advancing the date to February 1. This allowed Parliament to approve the full budget by late March, streamlining governance and reducing uncertainty for ministries and markets alike.

Sunday sittings: Rare but not unprecedented

Parliament has convened on Sundays during extraordinary times, like the COVID-19 disruptions in 2020 or the May 13, 2012, session celebrating its 60th anniversary. An official quipped on the origins: "We have a fixed day for the general budget. The concept of Sunday was brought by the British," nodding to colonial-era practices. This flexibility underscores Parliament's adaptability when national priorities demand it.

Cautious official stance amid speculation

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tempered expectations, stating, "These decisions are taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs at an appropriate time." No final call has been announced, but insiders see little deviation from the February 1 norm.