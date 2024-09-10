Three new Vande Bharat Express trains to run from Odisha: Check route, timing, launch date

Follow us on Image Source : PTI These three new trains will be launched on September 15. However, the timing of the trains will be announced by the Indian Railways soon.

The Indian Railways said on Tuesday said at least three more Vande Bharat Express trains will run through Odisha from September 15. Giving more details, the East Coast Railway said the new trains that will run through Odisha are Tata-Berhampur, Rourkela-Howrah and Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express.

Presently, three Vande Bharat trains run through Odisha and the number will go up to six, once the new ones are operational, the ECoR said.

These three are among the 10 such trains scheduled to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 15.

New Vande Bharat Express train: Check routes

Railway said the new trains that will run through Odisha are Tata-Berhampur, Rourkela-Howrah and Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express.

New Vande Bharat Express train: Check launch date, timing

These three new trains will be launched on September 15. However, the timing of the trains will be announced by the Indian Railways soon.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi received an invitation from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to join the event at Berhampur on Sunday.

ECoR General Manager Parameswar Funkwal called on the chief minister at his chamber in the Assembly and handed over the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s message and invitation.

Vaishnaw requested Majhi to join an event at Berhampur railway station to mark the occasion.

Majhi has thanked the Railway Minister for the invite.

The CMO in a statement said that to further strengthen the railway infrastructure in Odisha, the Centre made budgetary provision of Rs 10,586 crore in 2024-25.