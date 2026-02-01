Education Budget 2026: Centre proposes to reduce TCS rate for pursuing education Education Budget 2026: Sitharaman has proposed to reduce TCS rate for pursuing education and for medical purposes under the liberalised remittance scheme, popularly known as LRS, from 5 per cent to 2 per cent.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to reduce TCS rate for pursuing education and for medical purposes under the liberalised remittance scheme, popularly known as LRS, from 5 per cent to 2 per cent.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday (February 1) presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha and proposed a scheme to support states to set up five regional hubs in the country to promote India as a medical tourism hub. The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced setting up of one girls' hostel in every district of the country. There are over 700 districts in the country. She also proposed a loan-linked capital subsidy support scheme for veterinary colleges, hospitals, and diagnostics laboratories.

The minister also announced upgrading Ayush pharmacies and drug testing labs, WHO (World Health Organisation) Traditional Medicine Centre at Jamanagar, Gujarat. The Centre, she said, will support five university townships in the vicinity of major industrial logistics centres.