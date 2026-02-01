Education Budget 2026: 3 new AIIMS announced; Centre proposes to add 75,000 medical seats over five years Education Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed setting up of three new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and to add 75,000 medical seats over five years.

New Delhi:

Education Budget 2026: In the union budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed setting up of three new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and to add 75,000 medical seats over five years.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha and proposed a scheme to support states to set up five regional hubs in the country to promote India as a medical tourism hub. The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced setting up of one girls' hostel in every district of the country. There are over 700 districts in the country. She also proposed a loan-linked capital subsidy support scheme for veterinary colleges, hospitals, and diagnostics laboratories.

The minister also announced upgrading Ayush pharmacies and drug testing labs, WHO (World Health Organisation) Traditional Medicine Centre at Jamanagar, Gujarat. The Centre, she said, will support five university townships in the vicinity of major industrial logistics centres.