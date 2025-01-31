Economic Survey: From decline in global commodity prices to softening of food inflation, key highlights

Economic Survey 2024-25: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Economic Survey 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha. The Economic Survey 2024-25, tabled in both houses of Parliament, said the risk from higher commodity prices seems limited in FY26. It also said that the food inflation is likely to soften in Q4 FY25 with seasonal easing of vegetable prices and kharif harvest arrivals.

Estimates suggest that India's retail price inflation will align progressively with the target. Global commodity prices are expected to decline, potentially easing core and food inflation. Long-term price stability could be achieved by robust data systems for monitoring prices, developing climate-resilient crops and reducing crop damage and post-harvest losses.

Going forward, food inflation is likely to soften in Q4 FY25 with the seasonal easing of vegetable prices and Kharif harvest arrivals. Good Rabi production is likely to contain food prices in the first half of FY26. Adverse weather events and rise in international agricultural commodity prices, however, pose risks to food inflation. Global energy and commodity prices have softened in the recent past, making the core inflation outlook benign. However, risks remain on account of significant global political and economic uncertainties.



The exposure of medium- to high-skill jobs to AI-driven automation may not be as high as certain estimates, due to the inherent limitations of AI. The survey said that AI is more suited to supplement human action rather than be a total replacement for work performed by them.



India has experienced good employment growth in recent years, following the nation's sustained economic momentum. The 2023-24 annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report by the National Statistical Organisation (NSO) highlights a significant post-pandemic recovery in employment trends across India. The all-India annual unemployment rate (UR) for individuals aged 15 years and above (usual status) has steadily declined from 6 per cent in 2017-18 to 3.2 per cent in 2023-24. This recovery has been accompanied by an increase in the labour force participation rate (LFPR) and the worker-to-population ratio (WPR). Moreover, even under the stricter current weekly status (CWS) criteria, employment levels have rebounded strongly in both urban and rural areas, reflecting a broad-based recovery since the COVID-19 pandemic.



There has been notable progress in energy generation from non-fossil fuels, including nuclear, hydro, and renewable sources. This segment reached 420.8 thousand gigawatt hours in the 2022-23 provisional data, making up 22.8 per cent of the total gross energy generation. Within this, large hydro represents 8.81 per cent, nuclear contributes 2.49 per cent, and renewables account for 11.52 per cent.

Meaningful market correction in 2025 could have a cascading effect on India, especially given the higher participation of new retail investors.

India is expected to record GDP growth of 6.3-6.8 per cent in the financial year 2025-26 on the back of strong fundamentals, calibrated fiscal consolidation and stable private consumption.

According to the survey, domestic production of electronic goods has increased substantially from Rs 1.90 lakh crore in FY15 to Rs 9.52 lakh crore in FY24, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5 per cent.

Investment in the infrastructure sector in India needs to be continuously scaled up over the next two decades to sustain a high rate of growth.