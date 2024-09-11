Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to cut travel time to 2.5 hours, likely to open in December: Check features

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is likely to open in December 2024.

For those who are planning to travel from Delhi to Dehradun, here comes a big update for you. The travellers will soon be able to travel from Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hours via the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, which is expected to be completed by December 2024. Right now, the trip from Delhi to Dehradun takes around 5.5 to 6 hours.

Taking to X, Union Minister Nitin gadkari said, “Once the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is finished, the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun will be reduced to 2.5 hours, and the journey from Delhi to Haridwar will be cut from 5 hours to 2 hours.”

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Completion deadline

The 239-kilometre expressway that connects Delhi to Dehradun is expected to be completed by December 2024 as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to open the New Delhi-Dehradun Expressway by this time. However, the segment connecting the expressway to Haridwar is projected to be completed by May 2025.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Check travel time

After the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is operational, it is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over six hours to approximately 2.5 hours. The new expressway will also feature a 51-kilometre link to Haridwar for enhanced connectivity.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Check amazing features