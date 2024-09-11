Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to cut travel time to 2.5 hours, likely to open in December: Check features

For those who are planning to travel from Delhi to Dehradun, here comes a big update for you. The travellers will soon be able to travel from Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hours via the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, which is expected to be completed by December 2024. Right now, the trip from Delhi to Dehradun takes around 5.5 to 6 hours.
Taking to X, Union Minister Nitin gadkari said, “Once the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is finished, the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun will be reduced to 2.5 hours, and the journey from Delhi to Haridwar will be cut from 5 hours to 2 hours.”
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Completion deadline
The 239-kilometre expressway that connects Delhi to Dehradun is expected to be completed by December 2024 as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to open the New Delhi-Dehradun Expressway by this time. However, the segment connecting the expressway to Haridwar is projected to be completed by May 2025.
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Check travel time
After the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is operational, it is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over six hours to approximately 2.5 hours. The new expressway will also feature a 51-kilometre link to Haridwar for enhanced connectivity.
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Check amazing features
- The new expressway features notable elements such as Asia’s longest elevated wildlife corridor and an animal underpass.
- The first phase of the expressway from Akshardham to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) interchange includes areas such as Geeta Colony, Shastri Park, and Sonia Vihar in Delhi, as well as Vijay Vihar, Kasim Vihar, and Mandola in Uttar Pradesh.
- The 32-kilometer section of the Delhi-EPE route features a notable 19 kilometers of elevated roadway.
- The Delhi-Dehradun expressway will have seven entry points for vehicles traveling from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh.