Budget 2026: Which ministry tops list with highest allocation, which ministry gets lowest, Check full list Budget allocation for the AYUSH ministry saw 20 per cent increase, from Rs 3,671.82 crore (revised estimates) in FY 2025-26 to Rs 4,408.93 crore in FY 2026-27.

New Delhi:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2026-27 in the parliament today. A total of Rs 50 lakh crore has been allocated to all the ministries. Out of this, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has been allocated Rs 85,522.39 crore in the Union Budget, with the PM SVANidhi scheme for street vendors receiving Rs 900 crore, a 57 per cent hike over 2025-26. Also, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has been allocated Rs 4551.94 crore in the Union Budget, with a substantial amount marked for Prasar Bharati, India's public broadcaster, besides funds for talent development in animation, visual effects and gaming and supporting the community radio movement.



Here is a look at ministry-wise allocations