Budget 2026: Which ministry tops list with highest allocation, which ministry gets lowest, Check full list

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2026-27 in the parliament today. A total of Rs 50 lakh crore has been allocated to all the ministries. Out of this, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has been allocated Rs 85,522.39 crore in the Union Budget, with the PM SVANidhi scheme for street vendors receiving Rs 900 crore, a 57 per cent hike over 2025-26. Also, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has been allocated Rs 4551.94 crore in the Union Budget, with a substantial amount marked for Prasar Bharati, India's public broadcaster, besides funds for talent development in animation, visual effects and gaming and supporting the community radio movement.
Here is a look at ministry-wise allocations
|Ministry / Department
|Allocation Value ( In Rs Lakh Crore)
|Finance
|1,972,509.48
|Defence
|784,678.28
|Road Transport and Highways
|309,875.30
|Railways
|281,377.32
|Home Affairs
|255,233.53
|Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
|239,521.37
|Rural Development
|197,023.14
|Chemicals and Fertilisers
|177,061.47
|Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
|140,528.78
|Education
|139,289.48
|Health and Family Welfare
|106,530.42
|Communications
|102,267.02
|Jal Shakti
|94,807.84
|Housing and Urban Affairs
|85,522.39
|Science and Technology
|38,260.94
|New and Renewable Energy
|32,914.67
|Labour and Employment
|32,666.31
|Petroleum and Natural Gas
|30,443.22
|Power
|29,996.85
|Women and Child Development
|28,183.06
|Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
|24,566.27
|Atomic Energy
|24,123.92
|External Affairs
|22,118.97
|Electronics and Information Technology
|21,632.96
|Commerce and Industry
|17,843.90
|Tribal Affairs
|15,421.97
|Social Justice and Empowerment
|15,357.31
|Department of Space
|13,705.63
|Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
|9,885.80
|Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
|8,915.26
|Heavy Industries
|7,939.90
|Development of North Eastern Region
|6,812.30
|Corporate Affairs
|5,561.86
|Law and Justice
|5,513.39
|Statistics and Programme Implementation
|5,502.89
|Textiles
|5,279.01
|Ports, Shipping and Waterways
|5,164.80
|Information and Broadcasting
|4,551.94
|Youth Affairs and Sports
|4,479.88
|AYUSH
|4,408.93
|Food Processing Industries
|4,064.16
|Mines
|3,806.45
|Earth Sciences
|3,789.23
|Environment, Forests and Climate Change
|3,759.46
|Coal
|3,635.32
|Culture
|3,416.63
|Minority Affairs
|3,400
|Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions
|2,662.01
|Tourism
|2,438.40
|Civil Aviation
|2,102.87
|The President, Parliament, Union Public Service...
|2,083.83
|Cooperation
|1,744.74
|Planning
|1,232.16
|Panchayati Raj
|1,190.16
|Steel
|443.18
|Parliamentary Affairs
|68.45