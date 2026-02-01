Advertisement
  Budget 2026: Which ministry tops list with highest allocation, which ministry gets lowest, Check full list

Budget allocation for the AYUSH ministry saw 20 per cent increase, from Rs 3,671.82 crore (revised estimates) in FY 2025-26 to Rs 4,408.93 crore in FY 2026-27.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
New Delhi:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2026-27 in the parliament today. A total of Rs 50 lakh crore has been allocated to all the ministries. Out of this, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has been allocated Rs 85,522.39 crore in the Union Budget, with the PM SVANidhi scheme for street vendors receiving Rs 900 crore, a 57 per cent hike over 2025-26. Also, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has been allocated Rs 4551.94 crore in the Union Budget, with a substantial amount marked for Prasar Bharati, India's public broadcaster, besides funds for talent development in animation, visual effects and gaming and supporting the community radio movement.

 
Here is a look at ministry-wise allocations

Ministry / Department Allocation Value ( In Rs Lakh Crore)
Finance 1,972,509.48
Defence 784,678.28
Road Transport and Highways 309,875.30
Railways 281,377.32
Home Affairs 255,233.53
Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution 239,521.37
Rural Development 197,023.14
Chemicals and Fertilisers 177,061.47
Agriculture and Farmers Welfare 140,528.78
Education 139,289.48
Health and Family Welfare 106,530.42
Communications 102,267.02
Jal Shakti 94,807.84
Housing and Urban Affairs 85,522.39
Science and Technology 38,260.94
New and Renewable Energy 32,914.67
Labour and Employment 32,666.31
Petroleum and Natural Gas 30,443.22
Power 29,996.85
Women and Child Development 28,183.06
Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises 24,566.27
Atomic Energy 24,123.92
External Affairs 22,118.97
Electronics and Information Technology 21,632.96
Commerce and Industry 17,843.90
Tribal Affairs 15,421.97
Social Justice and Empowerment 15,357.31
Department of Space 13,705.63
Skill Development and Entrepreneurship 9,885.80
Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying 8,915.26
Heavy Industries 7,939.90
Development of North Eastern Region 6,812.30
Corporate Affairs 5,561.86
Law and Justice 5,513.39
Statistics and Programme Implementation 5,502.89
Textiles 5,279.01
Ports, Shipping and Waterways 5,164.80
Information and Broadcasting 4,551.94
Youth Affairs and Sports 4,479.88
AYUSH 4,408.93
Food Processing Industries 4,064.16
Mines 3,806.45
Earth Sciences 3,789.23
Environment, Forests and Climate Change 3,759.46
Coal 3,635.32
Culture 3,416.63
Minority Affairs 3,400
Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions 2,662.01
Tourism 2,438.40
Civil Aviation 2,102.87
The President, Parliament, Union Public Service... 2,083.83
Cooperation 1,744.74
Planning 1,232.16
Panchayati Raj 1,190.16
Steel 443.18
Parliamentary Affairs 68.45
