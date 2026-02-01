Budget 2026: Govt proposes to form a high-level committee on 'Education to Employment and Entrepreneurship' The minister in her budget speech said, "This will enable us to become a global leader with a 10% share in global services by 2047. The committee will prioritise sectors to maximise opportunities for growth, employment and exports."

New Delhi:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed the formation of high-level committee in the area of 'Education to Employment and Entrepreneurship'. This committee will recommend measures focused on the services sector as a key driver for a developed India.



The minister in her budget speech said, "This will enable us to become a global leader with a 10% share in global services by 2047. The committee will prioritise sectors to maximise opportunities for growth, employment and exports.

It will also assess the impact of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, on employment and skill requirements and propose measures for the same."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday (February 1) presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha and proposed a scheme to support states to set up five regional hubs in the country to promote India as a medical tourism hub. The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced setting up of one girls' hostel in every district of the country. There are over 700 districts in the country. She also proposed a loan-linked capital subsidy support scheme for veterinary colleges, hospitals, and diagnostics laboratories.

The minister also announced upgrading Ayush pharmacies and drug testing labs, WHO (World Health Organisation) Traditional Medicine Centre at Jamanagar, Gujarat. The Centre, she said, will support five university townships in the vicinity of major industrial logistics centres.