Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman likely to focus on these factors in agriculture sector

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

As Union Budget 2025 - the first full-fledged budget of the Modi government 3.0 - is approaching, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan started a wide-ranging consultation with farmers and agricultural stakeholders to gather strategic suggestions.

Agricultural reforms being discussed

He has been also holding pre-budget meetings at Krishi Bhawan bringing together farming organisations, agricultural entrepreneurs, and industry representatives to discuss the sector's challenges and potential reforms.

Ahead of the Union Budget, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare is conducting an internal review to develop budget proposals for the finance ministry.

The ministry is meticulously reviewing all suggestions received and ensuring continuous communication with agriculture sector stakeholders.

Key discussion points

The ministry has been holding discussion with all stakeholders on points, including strategies for value addition in agriculture, expanding export facilities, enhancing agricultural research, controlling input prices, and implementing farmer protection measures.

Representatives from NABARD, CII, PHD Chamber of Commerce, ASSOCHAM, State Bank of India, and the Soybean Processors Association of India have already held discussions with Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi.

The minister highlighted government efforts, including the development of 109 new crop varieties by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), which were released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

Chouhan discusses agri proposals with Sitharaman

Earlier, a few days ago, Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan met his finance counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed in detail his ministry's key Budget proposals for boosting the agricultural sector and raising farmers income.

The minister discussed the proposals of all four departments -- agriculture, ICAR, rural development, and land resources.

"We met the FM and gave suggestions on what could be better for these departments in the Budget," Chouhan told reporters after the meeting.

The minister had a comprehensive discussion on the concerns raised by farmers, processors, and stakeholders during the interactions. Senior officials from agriculture and rural development ministries were present at the meeting.

The Union Budget for 2025-26 is scheduled to be presented in Parliament on February 1.

(With agencies inputs)

Also read: Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman likely to make these key announcements for farmers | Check here