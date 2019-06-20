Budget 2019: Govt may raise income tax threshold to revive economy, says report

The government is considering to increase the personal income tax threshold in Budget 2019-20, according to a Bloomberg report. Budget 2019-20 is set to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5.

As per the report, the tax exemption limit for working-age individuals may be raised to Rs 3,00,000 of their annual income, up from the current Rs 2,50,000.

The proposed tax move would put at least Rs 2,500 more in the hands of each of India's 50 million taxpayers, it added. The report further said that it could also add to pressure on the budget deficit, pegged at 3.4 percent of gross domestic product for the current fiscal year that began on April 1.

