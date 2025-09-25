What to expect from RUGR’s showcase at Global Fintech Fest 2025 The conversations at Global Fintech Fest (GFF) will focus on bridging digital divides, strengthening security, and creating models of growth that serve both Bharat and the boardroom.

New Delhi:

Global Fintech Fest 2025 gears up to become the world's largest confluence of digital financial pioneers. This year, GFF carries the theme of "Inclusive, Resilient, and Sustainable Digital Finance," highlighting how innovation must go beyond scale and reach - ensuring trust, compliance, and accessibility for every participant in the financial ecosystem. The conversations at GFF will focus on bridging digital divides, strengthening security, and creating models of growth that serve both Bharat and the boardroom.

One name stands out for those who are serious about reshaping the future of banking and financial infrastructure in Bharat: RUGR. Known for its bold vision and product-first innovation, RUGR is set to showcase technologies that not only disrupt but also empower India’s fintech ecosystem, from urban to financial institutions, startups to banks.

At the center of this exhibition will be two pillars of innovation: RUGR Garuda, its home-grown AI-based Fraud Risk Management solution, and RUGR Udaan, its game-changing Connected Banking model. Combined, these offerings mark a fintech revolution - one focused on speed, security, scalability, and access.

RUGR Garuda: Transforming fraud risk management for the instant payment era

Shielding Your Dreams, Strengthening Your Future - RUGR Garuda is more than a tagline. It’s a promise.

The rise of real-time payments and the explosion of new-age digital businesses have brought incredible convenience but also new threats. Fraud has evolved from being a mere risk to becoming a substantial issue. From merchant onboarding loopholes to transaction monitoring gaps and outdated compliance, traditional fraud systems are simply not enough.

RUGR Garuda is RUGR’s direct response to these vulnerabilities. Built as an advanced AI/ML-powered platform, Garuda offers a 360° fraud risk management suite for banks, PayFacs, and fintechs.

"At RUGR, we are not just solving problems—we are redesigning the very foundation of how financial ecosystems function in India. From Bharat to the boardroom, our mission is to democratize fintech innovation for every stakeholder in the value chain." – Arangasamy KV, Founder & Manager, RUGR

Key capabilities that will be shown:

Real-time AI/ML fraud detection : Detects irregularities such as strange-hour transactions or high-speed payments in mere seconds.

: Detects irregularities such as strange-hour transactions or high-speed payments in mere seconds. Behavioural analytics & risk scoring : Detects out-of-pattern merchant activities and auto-allocates risk scores based on system-created rules.

: Detects out-of-pattern merchant activities and auto-allocates risk scores based on system-created rules. Pre and post-authorisation controls: Blacklists suspicious activity before and after the transaction completes.

Blacklists suspicious activity before and after the transaction completes. Dark web surveillance: Web spiders monitor public and private sources for stolen data and blacklisted identities.

Web spiders monitor public and private sources for stolen data and blacklisted identities. Approval workflows & maker-checker architecture: Prevents insider fraud through double-layered approvals.

Product metrics that speak volumes:

Accuracy score: 86.10% in identifying fraudulent transactions.

86.10% in identifying fraudulent transactions. Dispute ratio : Less than 0.0097%, setting a new industry benchmark.

: Less than 0.0097%, setting a new industry benchmark. Detection time : Fraud is flagged within 60 seconds.

: Fraud is flagged within 60 seconds. Output TAT: Response time from the rule engine is less than 320 ms.

These capabilities underscore why Garuda is not just another FRM system - it is India's most holistic fraud intelligence engine. At GFF 2025, RUGR will demonstrate how Garuda has helped institutions cut fraud losses, enhance compliance, and accelerate secure onboarding for high-growth merchant categories.

RUGR Udaan: Connected banking for the new Bharat

While RUGR Garuda safeguards, RUGR Udaan empowers. As India’s digital economy accelerates, RUGR is building the infrastructure that ensures no merchant is left behind. RUGR Udaan is not just a platform; it’s a transformative leap toward inclusive, scalable, and intelligent financial access.

What Is RUGRUdaan?

RUGR Udaan is RUGR’s proprietary Connected Banking Platform that empowers acquiring banks to offer merchants a single, unified interface to manage multiple current accounts, transactions, settlements, and reconciliation across different banks. No more navigating fragmented net-banking portals or delayed settlements. It centralizes every financial function a merchant needs under one intelligent dashboard.

Seamless merchant experience across banks

RUGR Udaan is spearheading India's fintech revolution by equipping banks and merchants with a networked, intelligent, and open banking experience. Through breaking past traditional constraints, it reinvents the distribution of financial services - quicker, brighter, and adapted to Bharat. From efficient onboarding to real-time settlements and strong compliance, RUGR Udaan enables banks to grow effectively while providing unparalleled convenience to merchants.

Bridging the gaps in India's financial ecosystem

India is home to over 63 million MSMEs, many of which operate in semi-urban and rural regions with limited access to modern financial tools. The proliferation of UPI, the rise of digital payments, and the demand for real-time settlements require more than legacy banking systems. RUGR Udaan addresses this need with a future-ready connected banking solution tailored for Bharat.

Empowering Bharat's financial future

RUGR Udaan expands beyond traditional banking by combining security, automation, and velocity at every touchpoint. It mirrors RUGR's more general mission of democratizing access to fintech, empowering Bharat's businesses with tools that are scalable, secure, and natively integrated.

This is banking without boundaries. This is the future of connected finance.

Why is RUGR Udaan a game-changer?

1. Seamless merchant onboarding

Through entirely digital onboarding and automated processes that encompass KYC checks, document validation, and risk assessment, merchants can become operational in just a few minutes.

2. Seamless API integrations

Whether it’s connecting to CBS, ERP systems, net-banking, or third-party apps, RUGR Udaan’s microservices-based architecture allows smooth integration with minimal downtime.

3. Real-time payments, no intermediaries

Direct settlements, instant fund credit, and real-time debit functions mean faster cash flow for merchants and fewer reconciliation headaches for banks.

4. Multi-mode payment support

UPI, cards, QR codes, payment links, and bank transfers - all supported under one roof, giving banks and merchants unmatched versatility.

5. Advanced fraud risk management

RUGR Udaan incorporates Garuda’s AI-driven FRM layer with real-time velocity checks, behavioral analytics, and approval workflows, ensuring security and speed.

6. Unified dashboards and reporting

Advanced 360° analytics allow banks and merchants to make informed decisions with deep transaction visibility and predictive insights.

7. 24/7 developer and merchant support

With a robust developer portal and always-on customer support, RUGR ensures seamless issue resolution and integration assistance.

Why are banks backing RUGR Udaan?

1. Revenue growth

Banks earn transaction fees on every pay-in and pay-out, leveraging scale without investing heavily in tech.

2. Operational efficiency

RUGR handles all backend processes - platform maintenance, compliance, upgrades, so banks can focus on merchant relationships.

3. Cross-selling & retention

Through unified dashboards and merchant insights, banks can cross-sell credit, insurance, and lending products while retaining merchants longer.

4. Regulatory compliance made easy

With RBI, PCI-DSS, and AML frameworks baked in, RUGR Udaan helps banks stay compliant without manual effort.

5. Merchant loyalty & market differentiation

Offering advanced features like direct settlements, ERP sync, panoramic reporting, and FRM gives banks a strategic edge in a highly competitive landscape.

The Fintech revolution powered by RUGR

In today’s fragmented and fast-moving financial landscape, RUGR is offering what no one else is: a unified, intelligent, and scalable infrastructure that supports the future of digital banking and fraud intelligence.

For banks, it’s a trusted engine to scale merchant acquisition securely. For merchants: it’s a plug-and-play gateway to real-time banking and payments. For regulators: it’s a framework-compliant, future-ready model.

As India accelerates toward a $10 trillion economy, platforms like RUGR Garuda and RUGR Udaan will be the rails upon which this growth rides.

From secure payments to smart banking, RUGR is not just enabling fintech in Bharat, it’s building the future of it.

Conclusion

RUGR Udaan is leading India's fintech wave, empowering banks and merchants with connected, intelligent, and inclusive banking. Breaking free from conventional constraints, it transforms the way financial services are served faster, smarter, and designed for Bharat. From smooth onboarding to real-time settlement and strong compliance, RUGR Udaan enables banks to scale with ease while providing unparalleled convenience to merchants. As India embraces a digital-first future, RUGR’s connected banking model is not just a solution—it’s a strategic advantage. At Global Fintech Fest 2025, RUGR Udaan will showcase how technology can truly bridge financial gaps and accelerate inclusive growth nationwide.

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com)