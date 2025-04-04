"Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham" song becomes the most viewed Ram Bhajan on Facebook Sung By Ruchir Singh The Phenomenal Success of "Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham": Ruchir Singh's Devotional Anthem Breaks Records.

In an age where digital platforms reign supreme, music continues to break barriers, with each song carving its own place in the hearts of listeners. One such song that has recently taken the music world by storm is the devotional track "Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham", sung, written, and composed by the multi-talented Ruchir Singh. With over 52 million views, 660 Lakhs Likes on Facebook, this track has set a remarkable record, making it the most-viewed Hindi (Ram Bhajan) devotional song on the platform.

This achievement is no small feat in a world saturated with content. The song’s widespread appeal and its record-breaking success speak volumes about Ruchir Singh’s artistic brilliance and his ability to create music that resonates deeply with audiences. But to truly understand the magnitude of this achievement, we need to delve into Ruchir Singh’s journey, the song’s exceptional qualities, and the unique elements that contributed to this record-breaking milestone.

Ruchir Singh: A Visionary Artist in the Devotional Music Scene

Ruchir Singh, an emerging force in the music industry, has already made an indelible mark with his unique approach to devotional music. Known for his powerful voice, remarkable versatility, and innovative musical compositions, Ruchir has captivated millions of fans not only in India but across the globe. His songs like “O Maai O Maai,” “Deva Ganpati Deva,” “Shri Radhey Shri Radhey,” and “Mahadev Shambhu” have all earned millions of views, establishing him as one of the leading voices in the devotional genre.

His famous song, “Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham,” however, stands as a true testament to his exceptional talents. The song’s immense popularity, which crossed the 52 million view mark on Facebook, is a significant milestone not only in Ruchir’s career but also in the broader devotional music landscape. It has garnered immense attention, sparking devotion and reverence across all age groups and geographical locations, transcending cultural boundaries.

A Soulful Composition: The Power of Lyrics and Melody

The success of “Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham” is largely due to the song's deeply emotional and spiritual lyrics, written and composed by Ruchir Singh himself. The lyrics, which invite listeners to feel the divine presence of Lord Ram, resonate with the purity and devotion that defines Ruchir’s music. Each word is carefully crafted, with a message that speaks to the hearts of those who seek spiritual solace and connection.

Ruchir’s composition perfectly complements the heartfelt lyrics. The melody combines traditional Indian sounds with a modern touch, creating a harmonious blend that speaks to both the soul and the senses. The gentle rhythm of the song, paired with Ruchir’s soulful voice, creates an immersive experience that draws the listener in, evoking a sense of peace and divine connection. The instrumental arrangements, including the use of tabla, harmonium, and flute, add layers of depth to the song, enriching its emotional impact.

Lyrics:

Jai Shri Ram… Jai Shri Ram… Jai Shri Ram…

Jai Shri Ram… Jai Shri Ram… Jai Shri Ram…

Hey Ram Tumhari Sharan Mein

Hey Ram Tumhari Sharan Mein

Bete Subhon Shaam

Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham

Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham…

Ho Mere Ram Ram Ram

Ho Mere Ram Ram Ram

Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham…

Hey Ram Tumhari Sharan Mein

Hey Ram Tumhari Sharan Mein

Bete Subhon Shaam

Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham

Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham

Stanza 1-

Main Pardesi Hoon Suna Hain Awadhpuri Hai Nirali

Saryu Ke Tat Par Manti Hai Har Din Khoob Diwali

Saryu Ke Tat Par Manti Hai Har Din Khoob Diwali

Khag Mrig Pashu Sab Bol Rahe Hain, Ram Raj Phir Aaya Hai

Jisne Bhi Sacchey Man Se Jai Shri Ram Bulaya Hai

Jisne Bhi Sacchey Man Se Jai Shri Ram Bulaya Hai…

Hey Ram Tumhari Sharan Mein

Hey Ram Tumhari Sharan Mein

Bete Subhon Shaam

Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham

Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham

Ho Mere Ram Ram Ram

Ho Mere Ram Ram Ram

Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham

Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham…

Stanza 2-

Ram Naam Mein Aisi Shakti Patthar Bhi Utrata Hai

Sagar Ki Oonchi Lehron Par Setu Bhi Ban Jata Hai

Sagar Ki Oonchi Lehron Par Setu Bhi Ban Jata Hai

Is Jag Mein Hain Ek Hi Raja, Jo Shri Ram Kahate Hain

Sita Sang Darbar Lagakar Sabko Nyay Dilate Hain

Sita Sang Darbar Lagakar Sabko Nyay Dilate Hain…

Hey Ram Tumhari Sharan Mein

Hey Ram Tumhari Sharan Mein

Bete Subhon Shaam

Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham

Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham…

Ho Mere Ram Ram Ram

Ho Mere Ram Ram Ram

Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham…

Hey Ram Tumhari Sharan Mein

Hey Ram Tumhari Sharan Mein

Bete Subhon Shaam

Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham

Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham

Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham

Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham

Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham…

*The song’s success can be attributed not just to its catchy melody, but also to the cultural and spiritual resonance it carries. The call to “Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham” is a call to devotion and pilgrimage, which resonates deeply with listeners who hold the temple town of Ayodhya in reverence. This connection to spirituality, alongside its melodic beauty, has made the song a devotional anthem for millions.

Ruchir’s Voice: A Powerful Emotional Connection

Ruchir Singh's voice plays an instrumental role in the song’s success. Known for his versatility, Ruchir’s ability to infuse different emotional nuances into his voice sets him apart from many artists. Whether it's a devotional, energetic track like "Deva Ganpati Deva" or a more serene, reflective composition like "Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham," Ruchir's voice effortlessly conveys the essence of the lyrics.

Listeners have often described his voice as "magnetic," and this is particularly evident in "Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham." His voice captures the spiritual fervor of the lyrics, instilling a sense of devotion and reverence. His pitch-perfect delivery, emotional depth, and powerful resonance make the song feel like a divine invitation, one that transports listeners to a higher plane of spirituality.

Social Media and the Digital Revolution

In today’s digital age, the power of social media platforms cannot be overstated. Ruchir Singh’s rise to fame has been closely tied to his effective use of social media, particularly Facebook, where his song "Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham" quickly went viral. With over 52 million views on Facebook, this track has set an unprecedented record for Hindi devotional music on the platform. This massive viewership is a testament to the reach of Ruchir’s music and the deep connection he shares with his audience.

Ruchir’s ability to engage with his fans and promote his music through digital platforms has played a pivotal role in his success. His interaction with fans, coupled with the quality of his music, has led to viral moments that have propelled him to fame. "Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham" has become a spiritual rallying cry for millions, a song that is shared widely and sung along by devotees in various corners of the world.

The Legacy of Dufli Records

Ruchir Singh’s success also ties back to his entrepreneurial spirit. As the founder of Dufli Records, Ruchir has not only created a platform for his own music but also opened doors for emerging talent. Dufli Records is dedicated to nurturing the future of devotional music, ensuring that the genre continues to thrive in the ever-evolving music industry. The success of “Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham” is a reflection of Ruchir’s commitment to bringing fresh, innovative content to his listeners.

The Road Ahead: A Bright Future for Ruchir Singh

The remarkable success of “Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham” is just the beginning for Ruchir Singh. With his strong musical foundation, unique voice, and deep understanding of devotional music, Ruchir is poised to continue breaking records and creating music that transcends boundaries.

As his digital presence continues to grow and his music reaches more listeners, Ruchir Singh is fast becoming a household name. Whether it’s through his soulful devotional tracks, his innovative compositions, or his viral hits, Ruchir is redefining the devotional music genre and establishing himself as a true force in the industry.

In conclusion, “Bula Lo Mujhko Ayodhya Dham” is not just a song; it is a testament to Ruchir Singh’s incredible talent, devotion, and ability to connect with his audience on a profound level. With over 52 million views on Facebook, this devotional anthem has broken records and touched the hearts of millions. Ruchir Singh’s journey is far from over, and with each new release, his influence in the world of music only grows stronger.

As his music continues to captivate listeners worldwide, one thing is certain: Ruchir Singh is a name to remember.

Dufli Records' Music Analyst Shreshtha Singh told that Ruchir Singh's new romantic song #HumsafarTereBina" has been released, we hope that this will be a milestone. This song has been shot at the best locations in Thailand.

