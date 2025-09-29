Your Housing Loan Starter Guide – Eligibility, Interest, and EMI Explained Struggling with housing loan basics? Get clarity on eligibility, required documents, interest rates, and EMI calculation for better financial planning.

Buying a home often starts with choosing the right housing loan. It gives you the financial support you need, and lets you repay the amount in manageable instalments over time. Understanding the basics of how a housing loan works is key to making the most of this financial solution. This includes the eligibility criteria you must meet, the documents you will need, and using tools such as a housing loan EMI calculator to simplify your financial planning.

What Is a Housing Loan and How Does It Work?

A housing loan is a secured loan that helps you finance the purchase of a property. You repay it over a predetermined period in the form of monthly instalments—also known as EMIs. These EMIs constitute two components, the principal (i.e., the borrowed amount) and the interest.

The home loan interest rate plays a key role in determining your EMI, as a lower rate means more manageable repayments. This rate can be fixed, floating, or sometimes even a combination of both, such as the Dual Interest Rate Home Loan from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited.

Understanding Housing Loan Eligibility Criteria

Before approving a housing loan, lenders evaluate your application. This is where housing loan eligibility criteria come into play.

Typically, lenders assess your:

Age – Applicants between 21 and 70 years are usually preferred

Employment profile – For salaried individuals, at least three years of work experience is often preferred, while self-employed applicants are expected to show three years of continuous business operations

Credit score – A CIBIL score of 750 and above can help you secure more competitive terms

Property value – Properties with clear ownership records and documentation can improve your chances of approval

Documents Required for a Housing Loan

Having all the documents ready can help speed up the approval process. While the specific list may differ slightly from lender to lender, here’s what you’ll typically need:

Proof of identity and address – PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, utility bills, or passport

Income documents – Recent salary slips, Form 16, or income tax returns (for salaried) / ITR, business proof, or balance sheets (for self-employed), bank statements of last 6 months

Property documents – Title deed, agreement to sell, NOC from builder or society, and approved building plans

How a Housing Loan EMI Calculator Helps?

The next step in the process is to understand what your monthly instalments will look like. This is where a housing loan EMI calculator helps.

It is an online tool that estimates your EMI amount based on the loan amount you want to borrow, the applicable home loan interest rate, and the repayment tenure in months or years. The calculator then instantly shows you:

The EMI you will pay each month

The total interest payable

The overall amount you will repay over the loan term

Using this tool before applying ensures you choose a loan amount and tenure that fit comfortably within your monthly budget. Some advanced calculators, such as the Home Loan EMI Calculator offered by Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, also provide a detailed repayment schedule that shows the month-wise breakdown of your EMIs.

Making the Right Housing Loan Choice

A housing loan is not just a financial solution, it is a long-term commitment that can influence your future goals. Before finalising your loan, it is advisable to compare home loan interest rates across lenders, since even a small difference in rate can translate into substantial savings over the loan tenure. Finally, make sure to review processing fees, foreclosure or prepayment policies, and any additional charges, as they can have a real impact on the cost of borrowing.

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com)