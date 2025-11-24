Why Entrepreneurs Are Choosing Loans Against Property to Finance Growth? Discover why entrepreneurs prefer loans against property to fuel business growth, offering flexibility, lower interest rates, and easier access to capital.

New Delhi:

Launching a start-up requires a sound financial strategy. For many entrepreneurs, identifying suitable sources of capital is a key part of building a strong foundation for long-term business success. A loan against property can allow entrepreneurs to leverage assets owned by them to secure funds.



By pledging your property as collateral, you can access a sizeable loan amount that can fund various stages of your business journey — from setting up infrastructure and purchasing equipment to managing operational costs and scaling growth.

Why Entrepreneurs Prefer a Loan Against Property?

Starting a business often comes with a familiar question: how do I get funds? Think of a loan against property as a practical solution here. It gives you access to high-value funding while keeping the cost of borrowing relatively low. Because the loan is secured against your asset, lenders usually offer more competitive interest rates than in the case of an unsecured loan, such as a personal loan.

Planning Finances with a Loan Against Property EMI Calculator

It is important to understand how the loan will fit into your monthly finances before applying. The Loan Against Property EMI Calculator by Bajaj Housing Finance Limited allows you to do just that.

By entering your preferred loan amount, interest rate, and repayment tenure, you can instantly view your estimated EMI and total interest payable.

Loan Against Property Eligibility Criteria

Lenders typically assess your eligibility for a loan against property based on the following:

Age and income: Applicants are typically required to be between 25 and 70 years of age, with a stable income source

Why Speed and Flexibility Matter When Applying for a Loan Against Property?

When running a start-up or any business, the ability to access funds quickly is important when opportunities arise. Many lenders today offer faster disbursal for loans against property. For instance, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited disburses funds within 72 hours* of approval, subject to document verification. This ensures that you meet business requirements without delay.

For entrepreneurs, access to capital is often the first step towards turning an idea into a sustainable business. A loan against property provides capital while retaining the ownership of the property.

