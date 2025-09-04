Upcoming IPO 2025: Key listings to watch and how to track your IPO allotment status Investor interest in IPOs has soared over the last few years. In 2024 alone, collections crossed record highs, and that momentum is expected to carry forward.

India’s IPO market is gearing up for a strong 2025, with both new-age startups and established companies planning to go public and attracting strong investor interest. For those planning to participate, two things matter most: knowing which upcoming IPO could deliver value and understanding how to check your IPO allotment status once you apply.

In the sections ahead, you’ll find an overview of the most talked-about IPOs for 2025, the reasons they’re generating buzz, and practical steps to check whether you’ve secured an allotment.

Why Upcoming IPOs Matter in 2025

Investor interest in IPOs has soared over the last few years. In 2024 alone, collections crossed record highs, and that momentum is expected to carry forward. What makes 2025 particularly exciting is the blend of companies entering the market—high-growth tech unicorns, trusted financial institutions, and consumer brands that have become household names.

For retail investors, upcoming IPOs mean access to a diverse set of opportunities across industries. However, participation is just the first step. With oversubscription becoming the norm, monitoring your IPO allotment status is equally crucial to avoid surprises.

Key Upcoming IPOs in 2025

Here are some of the listings you’ll want to watch closely,

1. Reliance Jio IPO

Arguably the year’s biggest listing, Reliance Jio is preparing to hit the markets with a valuation expected to set new benchmarks. With 450 million+ subscribers spanning telecom, digital payments, and entertainment, Jio offers unparalleled scale. Its IPO could attract massive institutional as well as retail participation.

2. PhonePe IPO

With nearly half the UPI market under its belt and backing from Walmart, PhonePe’s IPO will be one of the most influential fintech listings. The company isn’t just about payments anymore—it’s building a financial ecosystem that appeals to a wide investor base.

3. Tata Capital IPO

For those who prefer stability over hype, Tata Capital is worth noting. The NBFC aims to raise around ₹20,000 crore. Backed by the Tata Group, it’s positioned as a strong financial play with a long-term growth trajectory.

4. Zepto IPO

Quick commerce is notoriously tough to scale profitably, yet Zepto has emerged as a rare exception. Backed by top-tier investors and focused on disciplined financial growth, its IPO is expected to draw significant interest from growth-oriented investors.

5. Wakefit IPO

Starting as a mattress brand, Wakefit has expanded into furniture and home solutions. The IPO, expected to raise ₹600–₹800 crore, represents one of the few profitable D2C success stories in India.

6. Lenskart IPO

From online eyewear to omnichannel retail, Lenskart has transformed into a lifestyle brand. Its IPO will reflect how digital-first players can scale into mainstream retail with manufacturing and logistics integrated under one roof.

7. Meesho IPO

A pioneer of social commerce, Meesho empowers small entrepreneurs in Tier 2 and Tier 3 India. With its massive user base across WhatsApp and Instagram, this IPO is set to showcase the grassroots side of India’s e-commerce boom.

8. Groww IPO

As one of the most popular wealth-tech platforms for young investors, Groww has simplified access to stocks, mutual funds, and more. Its IPO is expected to capitalise on the retail investing wave that shows no sign of slowing.

9. PharmEasy IPO

Healthcare delivery has seen a digital revolution, and PharmEasy is at the forefront. With strong brand recall and growing demand for doorstep diagnostics, this IPO will test how investors view the long-term potential of digital health.

10. Navi Technologies IPO

Founded by Flipkart’s Sachin Bansal, Navi is a one-stop financial services platform offering loans, insurance, and asset management. With plans to raise over ₹3,000 crore, it stands out for its integrated fintech approach.

How to Track Your IPO Allotment Status

Applying for an IPO is only half the journey. The real question is whether you’ve been allotted shares, especially in heavily oversubscribed issues. Here’s how you can track your IPO allotment status :

1. Registrar’s website

Every IPO has a registrar, such as Link Intime or KFin Technologies. You can visit their official websites, enter your PAN, DP/Client ID, or application number, and check the allotment result once it’s finalised.

2. NSE and BSE websites

Both stock exchanges provide allotment updates. On the BSE website, for example, you can select the IPO name, enter your application details, and view your status.

3. Broker platforms

Most brokerage apps shows allotment results directly in their dashboards. If you applied via your broker, checking there is often the easiest option.

4. Email and SMS alerts

Registrars and brokers usually send notifications once allotment is completed. Keep an eye on your registered mobile number and email for updates.

Tips to Improve Your IPO Allotment Chances

Since oversubscription is common, not all retail investors get allotment. Here are some strategies that can help improve your chances:

Apply through multiple Demat accounts of family members with valid PANs.

Bid for one lot per application instead of multiple lots in one application, as this increases the odds under SEBI’s fair allocation rules.

Apply on Day 1 or Day 2 of the IPO to avoid technical issues at the last minute.

Maintain sufficient balance in your linked bank account so your application isn’t rejected.

Use a reliable UPI ID and approve mandates promptly.

Balancing Opportunities with Risks

While upcoming IPOs in 2025 look promising, it’s worth noting that not every listing guarantees returns. Some companies may struggle to sustain post-listing valuations, particularly in highly competitive or regulation-sensitive industries. Investors should research each company’s fundamentals, rather than simply chasing hype.

Final Thoughts

IPO calendar for 2025 is one of the strongest in recent years, with marquee names like Reliance Jio, PhonePe, and Tata Capital leading the way alongside fast-growing startups such as Zepto, Meesho, and Groww. For investors, the opportunities are vast—but so is the competition for allotment.

If you keep an eye on the upcoming IPOs and know how to track your allotment status without hassle, you’ll be in a much stronger position to act quickly. Combine that with a bit of research, a clear strategy, and some patience, and 2025 has the potential to be a very rewarding year for IPO investors.

