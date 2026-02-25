Germany's FC Ingolstadt makes special collaboration with Kashmir's design house Pumposh

New Delhi:

German football club FC Ingolstadt has made a special collaboration with the renowned Kashmiri design house Pumposh. The collaboration is titled "The Artistry Collection by Pumposh". Each piece in this collection brings together the timeless elegance of Kashmir’s celebrated Sozni embroidery and the spirit of German football, celebrating the harmony between heritage craftsmanship and contemporary sport.

These exquisitely crafted scarves from Pumposh will soon be available through FC Ingolstadt’s official merchandise stores and online shop, allowing fans to wear a piece of tradition and passion.

FC Ingolstadt CEO Beiersdorfer highlights on the collaboration

Meanwhile, the FC Ingolstadt CEO, Dietmer Beiersdorfer, was present at the ceremony as he emphasised the collaboration, calling it a 'bridge between cultures'. "This collaboration is more than fashion - it's a bridge between cultures, a celebration of craftsmanship, and a commitment to empowering artisans worldwide. We’re proud to be pioneers in bringing such unique artistry to German football fans," Beiersdorfer, CEO, FC Ingolstadt, said.

Meanwhile, the event was attended by Beiersdorfer (CEO), Manuel Schäfer (Head of International Affairs), and Kaushik Moulik (Global Advisor) - symbolising a shared commitment to cultural exchange and global collaboration. The collaboration is one of the first of its kind by a professional European football club, marking a special partnership between the two parties.

What is FC Ingolstadt?

FC Ingolstadt is a professional football club based in Ingolstadt, Bavaria, Germany. Founded in 2004, the team plays its home matches at the Audi Sportpark and has competed in various tiers of German football, including the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga (the second division of professional football in Germany). The club is known for its strong local fanbase and community-focused initiatives.

All you need to know about Pumposh

Pumposh is a famous Kashmiri design house, providing cultural clothing, including shawls, stoles, suits, pheren, jackets and ponchos. Pumposh (Kashmir Shawl Emporium) serves as a global ambassador of Kashmiri heritage, sharing the warmth, elegance, and fine artistry of Kashmir with fashion and culture enthusiasts around the world, according to the website.