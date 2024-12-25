Follow us on Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT 100 million users for Zupee and 100 million reasons to get onboard with skill-based gaming

Zupee, a name leading change in the casual gaming industry, has conquered another milestone in its journey as it marks 100 million users who are winning rewards as we speak. It has not only been evaluating more skill-based opportunities for its users to win but also to make it a safer place for casual gaming. It operates on fair play and responsible gaming with ground rules set in place and allows its users to win on a daily basis.

Winning all the way through

The platform offers numerous online cash games, including Ludo, Trump Cards, Snakes and Ladders, etc. Intriguing young minds, it exhibits the potential of casual and board games when it contributes to the growing industry of 9.2 million US dollars.

Contemporary touch to conventional gems

Gamifying the traditional games and upscaling the competitive factor, Zupee has soon become a preferred source of entertainment. It focuses on enabling gamers to nurture their talent and rationalize it to hone their skill sets. With effective strategies and gameplays in line, one could stand an opportunity to win the game by employing their skills. There are ways to implement the new-day moves; for instance, one can always think of their strategy in advance rather than let the game run its course casually.

The strategy further extends to tokens and keeping one aside in advance while planning the next move. This is also followed by paying attention to the pattern in which your opponent moves to combat or rather surpasses their moves with grace and victory still chasing you.

Responsible gaming to avoid exploiting opportunities

The platform might be a hub for users winning round the clock to help themselves with an extra slice of savings; however, that comes with responsibilities, and Zupee doesn't bail out when it comes to accountability. It has established responsible gaming by restricting spending limits and drawing a line with how much time users can spend playing these games. This has further started acting as a precautionary measure to avoid addiction towards the game. Further, the platform also provides counselling services and self-assessment questionnaires to understand user behaviour to ensure engaging in responsible gaming practices. Zupee also boasts of employing random number generation (RNG) certification and no-bot certifications so that everyone can play fairly and within the bounds of gaming while simultaneously utilizing blockchain technology to elevate game security.

100 million users on the Zuppee platform not only have access to the traditional games but also constant support from Zupee as their queries are resolved promptly. Zupee is empowering its users with fair gameplay and further inspiring them to stream their games on other platforms as they establish their identity in the casual gaming world. Making skill based online real-money games accessible to all and encouraging people to refine their skills strategically, the platform has become a name that contributes massively to the Indian casual gaming vertical while also offering tips and tricks to expand one's portfolio through the segment.

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com)